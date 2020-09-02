Safari will be compatible with Face ID and Touch ID

Manzana



The WWDC 2020 continues to offer news in Apple software.

In an informational video posted on its developer site, the company announced that thanks to a new API (a set of protocols used to develop and integrate application software), you will be able to access websites that require login credentials. from Safari using Face ID and Touch ID.

Currently Apple already allows you to make purchases in the App Store or access sensitive applications such as those of some banks using these biometric recognition systems, but it was not possible in the browser. According to Apple, this system is simple and very secure, as it is less vulnerable to phishing attacks than the traditional method of entering credentials.

This new unlocking system will arrive with the stable version of iOS 14, which is expected to arrive for everyone in the fall of 2020. iOS 14 has integrated many new features. At CNET en Español we have compiled all and we also tell you our first impressions with the beta phase for OS developers.

