Rythu Bandhu Status 2020: Payment Status, Farmer List, and More

Rythu Bandhu Status 2020 is now available for everyone. Recently, the state government of Telangana did invite applications from the Rythu Bandhu scheme. But now, the state government discloses the Beneficiary List and Payment Status. All the applicants will be able to check the Rythu Bandhu scheme payment status and beneficiary list online. If you are looking for the same thing then you are surely in the right place searching for it.

In this article, you will get all the essential information and every detail about the Rythu Bandhu Status 2020. You will not have to worry about it at all if you do not know anything about the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Because we are going to help you get all the knowledge about the Rythu Bandhu scheme that the Telangana government did launch. You will just have to go through the article until the end in order to get all the information. Let us begin it.

Rythu Bandhu Status 2020

The government of the Telangana state did launch the Rythu Bandhu Scheme in order to bring development to the farmers. In this article, we are going to share some of the important aspects of the Rythu Bandhu Scheme. Also, we are going to share every detail about the Rythu Bandhu Scheme. You can be able to check the Rythu Bandhu Status for 2020.

Here in this article, you can also be able to learn how to check the beneficiary payment status and the list of farmers. It was launched by the concerned authorities of the Telangana government. So people will get many benefits from the amazing Rythu Bandhu Scheme.

Rythu Bandhu Latest Update

In spite of the lockdown, the government of Telangana state did discharge Rs. 7000 crore for Rythu Bandhu for Kharif crop. Also, they are going to implement Rs. 1200 crore for the harvest advance waiver. So there will be a total of 8200 crores on Thursday. The state government will be able to store the yield credit waiver sums straightforwardly.

A measure of Rs. 1200 crore will be securing the place into the records of 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in the primary portion crop credit waiver. Also, Mr. Harish Rao did say that he will make the arrangement to credit the assistance at Rs. 5000 per acre. The assistance will be up for about 51 lakh eligible farmers before the commencement of the agricultural season.

Rythu Bandhu Important Details

As per the reports, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao did consider the fact which happens to be important. The fact is that the benefits of the scheme will only be available to those farmers who will cultivate the land. It means that the farmers will have to work hard and put some effort into cultivating their lands. It is the only way that they can be able to avail of the benefits under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme. Those farmers who will not cultivate their lands will not be eligible to enjoy the amount. In other words, No cultivation in the lands No Rythu Bandhu Scheme.

Beneficiary Amount

According to the ministers, the authorities will store the sums in the records of the farmers. But the farmers whose advance sums will be less than or equal to Rs. 25000 will be eligible for it. Also, yield advances will get four additional portions later for the farmers whose advance sums are more than Rs. 25000 but not more than Rs. 1 lakh. The assets for the Rythu Bandhu Scheme will be out on Thursday and the sums will be available into the records of the eligible farmers legitimately. Rythu Bandhu Scheme is going to stand the profit of 51 lakh farmers who will be developing 1.40 crore sections of land.

Incentives Under Rythu Bandhu 2020

All the farmers of the state who are eligible under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme 2020 will receive an incentive of Rs. 4000 per acre. There are several other incentives that the farmers will be able to get from the Rythu Bandhu Scheme. The government will provide free insecticide, pesticides, and other important things that will help in the cultivation process. The Rythu Bandhu Scheme is surely beneficial for the farmers of the state and they are really happy about it. Every eligible farmer will not have to worry much about the financial crisis and so they can live peacefully and happily.

Eligibility Criteria

We are sure that you will be curious to know about which farmers are eligible to get the benefits of the Rythu Bandhu Scheme. The farmers should follow the given eligibility criteria in order to avail of the benefits of the Rythu Bandhu.

You must have the permanent residential address of the Telangana state

Commercial farmers are not eligible for this scheme

You must be the owner of the land

The farmer must be small and marginal

Documents Required

In order to get the benefits under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme, you must have the following documents. Then only you will be able to apply for the Rythu Bandhu Scheme.

Aadhar card

Voter ID card

Pan card

BPL certificate

Land ownership papers

Caste certificate

Address proof

Bank account details

Frequently Asked Questions About Rythu Bandhu 2020

We hope that all the information and details about the Rythu Bandhu Scheme that we did provide you in the article were useful for you. But still, some readers may have some questions about the scheme. So we have enlisted here some of the most frequently asked questions about Rythu Bandhu. It will surely help you understand the Rythu Bandhu Scheme better.

How To Check Rythu Bandhu Status?

You just have to visit the official website https://treasury.telangana.gov.in/

Go to “Rythubandhu Scheme Rabi Details” and Click on “Scheme Wise Report”

After entering the appropriate details, year, and PPBNO Number, Click on “Submit” Button.

What Is The Procedure To Get Rythu Bandhu Beneficiary List?

Visit the official website https://treasury.telangana.gov.in/

Select the scheme from the webpage

Then scroll down till you find the beneficiary list of the scheme

You will then have to click on the Cheque Distribution Schedule Report or Click Here

Select your District and Mandal appropriately

That’s all, the beneficiary list for the selected District and Mandal will appear on the screen

Now, you must have all the essential information for the Rythu Bandhu Scheme 2020. We did provide you with information about the latest updates, beneficiary list, application process, and checking the status. So you will not have any kind of problem when you are applying for the Rythu Bandhu Scheme. Also, if you have any kind of doubt or query regarding anything related to the Rythu Bandhu Scheme. Then you can be able to contact the helpline number 040 2338 3520 or you can e-mail them at [email protected]