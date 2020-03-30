Ryan Reynolds In Talks To Star In & Produce ‘Dragon’s Lair’ Film Adaptation For Netflix

Netflix is adapting the favored 80s online game, Dragon’s Lair, right into a live-action characteristic with Ryan Reynolds in talks to provide and star. It Chapter Two producer Roy Lee will produce beneath his Vertigo Leisure label together with Trevor Engelson of Underground, Don Bluth, Gary Goldman, and Jon Pomeroy.

Scary Tales to Inform within the Darkish and The Croods 2 scribes Daniel and Kevin Hageman are crafting the screenplay. Created by Rick Dyer and Don Bluth, the Dragon’s Lair franchise was first launched for arcades in 1983. The premise facilities round Dirk the Daring, a knight who units out to rescue Princess Daphne from the evil dragon Singe and a wizard named Mordroc.

Quickly after its launch, the sport led to a short-lived ABC animated collection which ran from 1984 to 1985.

Reynolds can at the moment be seen in Netflix’s Michael Bay-directed motion thriller, 6 Underground, and has Pink Discover, additionally with the streamers, forthcoming.