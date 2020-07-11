RUVNL Recruitment 2020 – Company Secretary Vacancy available at www.ruvnl.com:

The Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited is declared the recruitment notification for the posts Company Secretary on the official site at www.ruvnl.com. There is total one position available for the Company Secretary. So the interested and eligible candidates may apply at online on before the last date of submission. The last date of submits the application form is 17th June 2020. It is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get the government sector job.

The Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited is known as the short form of the RUNVL. The main head office of the RUVNL located at the Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is the State government organization of the Rajasthan State. It declares the recruitment notification for the post of Company Secretary among the only one vacant seat. It is the great employment opportunity for the candidates to get state government job in Rajasthan state. Candidates visit the official site of the RUVNL at www.ruvnl.com.

Recently, the Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited releases the job vacancy for the post of Company Secretary on the official site at www.ruvnl.com. So the candidates who come from the Rajasthan Region they have the best opportunity to grab this recruitment. So that first candidates check their eligibility criteria for this post and after that submit the application form on before the last date of submission on 17th June 2020.

Name of the Organization: Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (RUVNL)

Total job vacancies: Only 01 post available

Eligibility Criteria for RUVNL Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification: Candidates must be a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Age Limits: Candidates have minimum age should be 21 years and maximum age should be 35 years as on 17th June 2020.

Pay Scale: For the Company Secretary post candidates will get Rs.15600/- to Rs.39100/- per month with grade pay Rs.5400/-.

Selection process: The candidates will select by their performance in written test and interview.

Application Fee: As the General Category candidates have to pay Rs.500/- and OBC candidates pay Rs.250/- and SC/ ST/ PH candidates have to pay Rs.100/- through demand draft for Assistant Accounts Officer, RUVNL, Jaipur.

How to apply RUVNL Recruitment 2020?

Candidates who are eligible and interested for these posts they visit the official site at www.ruvnl.com. Then see all the details regarding that RUVNL recruitment 2020. Then download the application form and fill the necessary details and attach all required documents and submit it to given address.

Postal Address :

Jt. Director (P & A),

Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.,

Room Ni. 203,

Vidyut Bhawan, Janpath,

Jaipur – 302005, Rajasthan.

Official site: www.ruvnl.com