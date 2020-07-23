Russia fined Madonna for pro LGBTQ + speech

Madonna revealed that the Russian government fined her, in 2012, for a million dollars for having given a speech in favor of the gay community; however, she never paid.

“I made this speech at a concert in Saint Petersburg 8 years ago. The government fined me a million dollars for supporting the gay community, “shared the artist in a publication this week.

During her show in St. Petersburg, where several of the attendees carried the rainbow flag, Madonna said that everyone, regardless of their sexual preference, had the same rights.

“I am here to say that the gay community and gay people, here and around the world, have the same rights. The same rights to be treated with dignity, with respect, with tolerance, with compassion and with love. ”

Russia has long held conservative views on homosexuality, and in 2013 enacted a federal law that prohibits public support for ‘non-traditional’ sexual relationships.

At the time, Madonna was also campaigning actively in support of Pussy Riot, the punk band where its members were being judged for their anti-Putin ‘punk prayer’ performance in a Moscow cathedral.