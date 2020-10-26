RTE Rajasthan Admission 2020-21 Registration – How to Apply Online @ rajpsp.nic.in

The school is about to open after the corona pandemic. However, due to the corona pandemic, the government has announced the lockdown situation in the nation. Due to the lockdown situation, the working of the schooling of all states has stopped.

However, now the government has announced the unlocked condition in the nation. So that the organizer the schools are thinking of opening the school. However, the state government gave permission to the organizers of the school to open the school.

However, the owners of the school decided to open the school after the Diwali vacation. In the Rajasthan state, the admission process of the school has started. The government of India has passed one law for the poor students to get an education in the reputed schools of the state.

So that every state has to follow the rules of the state. The government has to strictly monitor the admission process of the reputed school of the state. In the Rajasthan state, the government has given the guideline for admission under the RTE Act in the respected schools of the state.

RTE Rajathan Admission 2020-21:

Under the prima education act of the national government, the Rajasthan government publish the guidelines for the admission of poor students in the school. According to the law, the schools have given admission to the poor students of the state.

The school has to keep a 25% reservation at every standard of the school. The people have to be aware to take the admission in the school.

However, this scheme is only applicable to the poor students of the state. The people have to make registration through the online mode. The government makes an announcement to make online registration in the school.

RTE Online school registration is over, and now the student registration is started. Those students who are interested in getting admission through this act can have to apply online for the school selection before 28 July 2020.

Eligibility Criteria Of For the Admission through RTE:

The student who wants to take admission in the reputed school has to follow the eligibility criteria of the act. The government of India has put the 1 lakh income limit for eligibility in the act.

That means if any students want to register themselves on the portal of the RTE, then they do not have more than 1 lakh income per annum.

If you belong to the SC/ST caste, you can also apply for admission to the school.

The orphan candidate is also eligible for admission. The government will allow the orphan candidates to take admission under the RTE act.

The children whose parents have a disease like HIV, cancer is also eligible for the application in the reputed school under the RTE act.

Also, the children of the war window are also eligible for admission. The war widows mean in any war situation of the nation, the children’s father got martyrdom.

The candidate who belongs to the BPL family will be eligible for admission.

Procedure for the application Of RTE Rajasthan admission 2020-21: