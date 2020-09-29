rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in – RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 Online Application Form for 1585 Livestock Assistant:

RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 – Apply for 1585 Livestock Assistant at www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in:

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board, Jaipur is going to declare the notification of the RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 for the 1585 Livestock Assistant on the official site at www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

So the applicants who are eligible and affected by the RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 submit their application form before 2020. Candidates who get the job in Rajasthan state they have the right opportunity to get this job.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2020:

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board are commonly known as the RSMSSB. It is the government agency that existed in the year 1949 as such to deal with the animal husbandry sector. Initially, Animal Husbandry activities were the responsibility of the Department of Agriculture.

Recently, it declares the recruitment notification of the RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 on the official site at www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. To get more detail about the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board candidates to visit the official site of it.

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Recruitment 2020:

Recently, the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board are releasing the recruitment notification of RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 for the post of Livestock Assistant on the official site at www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

So the candidates who want to get the job in the government sector first check their eligibility criteria and submit their application form on the official site before the last date 2020.

RSMSSB Recruitment vacancy details & Eligibility Criteria:

Name of the Board: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB)

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) Name of the post: Livestock Assistant post

Livestock Assistant post Number of posts : Total 1585 posts available

: Total 1585 posts available Job Location: Job located in Rajasthan state.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must complete class 12th with Animal Husbandry, Physics, Chemistry, biology, horticulture (Agriculture). And also experience for one or two years of training experience as Livestock Assistant and also have the Hindi Language.

Age Limits: Candidates should have the smallest age 18 years, and the maximum age should be 35 years as on 1st January 2020.

Application Fee: As General/ OBC/ SBC (Creamy Layer) applicants have to pay Rs.650/-, SC/ ST of Rajasthan state Candidates have to pay Rs.350/- and For BC/ SBC (Non-creamy Layer) candidates have to pay Rs.450/-.

Pay Scale: Rs.5200 – 20200/- with grade pay Rs.2800/- per month.

Selection process: The Selection process base on written test and personal interview.

How to apply RSMSSB Recruitment 2020?

Candidates who want to apply for the RSMSSB Recruitment they first visit the official site at www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Then on the official site at click on the recruitment tab and click on RSMSSB Recruitment 2020. Then fill the application form with all necessary information and submit your passport size photo and scanned signature. Take a copy of the application form for further use.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2020

Official site: www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in – RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 Online Application Form for 1585 Livestock Assistant:

RSMSSB declared RSMSSB Recruitment as well RSMSSB Recruitment Application form 2020 at their official site www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in as well they declared Exam Cut off and Pre exam result for their students. Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) declared RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 at their official site www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur will conduct the written examination for the recruitment of the Patwari in February 2020 at the official site www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in – RSMSSB Recruitment 2020:

The Patwari candidates can download their RSMSSB Result on to the official site of the RSMSSB. The official site is www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSMSSB Patwari Result Declared before the ten days of the exam. The exam is taken in the various places of the Rajasthan State.

This exam conducts twice in a year, the Preliminary exam and the Main exam. Now this RSMSSB Patwari Admit card 2020 is for the Preliminary exam. There is a total 4400 number of vacancies available. The exam conducted in 2020. The Patwari is the Administrative Government position in the rural area of the Rajasthan State. Rajasthan Revenue Board published the notification.

rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in – RSMSSB Recruitment 2020:

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is conducting the exam of the Rajasthan Patwari. The Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2020 declared on the official site at www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

So the applicants who applied for this post can download their Answer Key on to the official site. There is a total 4400 number of vacancies available in the various department. A large number candidate is applied and fill the application form. The Rajasthan Patwari Pre Answer Key available on the official site.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

This examination conducted by district wise. The exam will conduct in 2020. The exam conducted at the various location in the Rajasthan State. The applicant can download their Answer Key on to the official site to entering using Registration Number and Date of Birth. To get more detail about the Rajasthan Patwari Answer key 2020 shown below.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 district wise:

Name of the Organization: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur

Name of the post: Rajasthan Patwari

Total Vacancies: There is a total 4400 number of vacancies available for the various posts.

Post Category: Download Rajasthan Patwari result 2020

Steps for checking RSMSSB Recruitment 2020:

The Board of Revenue Department of the Rajasthan State conducts the examination of the Rajasthan Patwari Pre-exam. Now the Rajasthan Answer key is available on the official site of the RSMSSB. So candidates follow the steps as given below.

rsmssb exam Admit card 2020:

First, visit the official site at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Now search the link related to downloading the “Rajasthan Patwari result 2020.”

Then enter all necessary details such as Registration number, Date of Birth, etc. and click. On the submit button.

Now the Answer key available on to your screen.

Download in pdf format and take a printout for further use.

Official Site: The official site is www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.