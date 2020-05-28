RSCB Manager Recruitment 2020 Apply at rscb.org.in:

In the latest RSCB Manager Recruitment 2020, the Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank Limited is declaring various vacancies. Through the official RSCB portal rscb.org.in, the bank is inviting interested applicants for Manager, Assistant Manager, and many more vacancies.

RSCB Manager Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank Name of the Region Rajasthan Posts Name Banking Vacancies

KVSS Consumer Bond Vacancies

GSS Vacancies No. of Vacancies 1550 Posts Application Fees Not Given Job Category Bank Job Examination date Update soon Work Location Rajasthan State Pay Scale As per Rules Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online Update soon Last date to Apply Online Update soon Official Website rscb.org.in

Around 1550 vacancies are available here, to fill these vacancies in the bank, interested applicants may apply. Having such a banking sector job would be nice for a young candidate’s career. We are helping aspirants to get their jobs and make their life secure.

Here, essential qualification details for the latest RSCB Manager Recruitment 2020 are available. Read all these details first and then apply them through the official portal. Aspirants should complete all the application procedures before the last date.

For more details, refer to the Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank Limited’s official portal rscb.org.in and download the notification.

RSCB Manager Recruitment 2020 Details:

RSCB Manager Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Banking Vacancies 250 KVSS Consumer Bond Vacancies 300 GSS Vacancies 1000 Total No. of Vacancies 1550 Posts

RSCB Manager Recruitment name 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Candidates who are going to apply for Manager Vacancies available here, their age should be more than 18 years. Those who belong to various reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD and Ex-Servicemen will get age relaxation.

To know more about years of age relaxation, get details from the official notification rscb.org.in.

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested applicants must have obtained their Bachelor’s Degree/ Graduation with the relevant stream as well as subjects to apply here. They should have completed their degree from a recognized institute or university. Moreover, candidates must have minimum marks in their final year to ask for the RSCB Manager Recruitment 2020.

RSCB Selection Procedures:

As this is banking recruitment, there will be various respective selection procedures as per the jobs. The RSCB officials shall conduct these proceedings. There will be a Written Test followed by Computer Proficiency Test, Personal Interview, Document Verification, and Medical Test.

The Written Test is the standard test, so every applicant needs to appear for it. Soon, after all the application procedures are over, the official RSCB portal will release details for the test.

The RSCB Manager Written Test will conduct soon via various examination centers. Essential details including Test Pattern, Syllabus, Marks, Time, Admit Card, etc. shall release soon. Candidates can get to know all these through the bank’s website.

Later on, further selection procedures will happen in which only shortlisted candidates need to appear.

Pay Scale:

As per Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank’s pay scale, selected aspirants will receive their salary. Also as per the pay band and Grade Pay, they will receive other wages too.

Important Dates:

RSCB Manager Recruitment Important Dates RSCB Manager Recruitment Starting Date Update soon RSCB Manager Recruitment Last date Update soon RSCB Manager Recruitment Exam Date Update soon RSCB Manager Recruitment Result Date Update soon

Steps To Apply for RSCB Manager Recruitment 2020:

First of all, go to the bank’s official portal rscb.org.in Search for the Careers Link. Go in the Current Openings section. Search for the official notification. Read all the instructions first. Then go to the Apply Online link at the same site. Select your post, enter all the details. Also, upload your scanned educational documents. Upload other essential details too. Complete all the procedures and submit the form. Get a print of the form. Keep it safe. Be in touch with an official portal for the latest news.

Official Site: www.rscb.org.in