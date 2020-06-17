RRC Group D Results 2020 for CEN 01/2020 PWD Category download at pwd.rrcnr.org:

Railway Recruitment Board has been released the notification for RRC Group D Recruitment 2020 for 1884 vacancies at RRC official site www.rrcnr.org. There are a total of 1884 vacancies to fill the Group D Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC). This notification published on the official site www.rrcnr.org. This job in various states of India such as Mumbai, Jaipur, Allahabad, Jabalpur, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Gorakhpur, Secunderabad, Guwahati, Hubli. So online submit the online application form before 2020 at pwd.rrcnr.org.

There are various job vacancies available like Assistant Station Master, Commercial Apprentice, Traffic Apprentice, Enquiry Cum Reservation Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Accounts Assistants Cum Typist, Senior Clerk Cum Typist and Traffic Assistant. For the exam, preparation candidates can download the Syllabus, previous years Exam Paper on the official site at pwd.rrcnr.org. RRC Group D Recruitment 2020 is the best opportunity for the NonTechnical RRC Group D Recruitment.

Name of the Organization: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC)

Name of the Posts: Group D

Some vacancies: There is total 1884 number of vacancies are available.

Job Location: The position is located in anywhere in India.

Age Limits: All applicants for the RRC Group d recruitment should be in between 18 to 42 years. And upper age relaxation is given by as per the government norms.

Educational Qualification: All applicants must have to complete the 10th class into the government or private recognized educational board.

Selection Process: Selection Process is based on the first single-stage wrote examination then Document verification and Medical Examination.

Application Fee: No application or Examination Fee required for this recruitment.

Application Mode: All candidates must submit the application form in the online mode.

Pay Scale: the payment per month up to Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with the grade pay up to Rs.1800/-.

First, visit the official site www.rrcnr.org. Read the notification related to the recruitment and click on the link “RRC Group D Recruitment 2020.” Fill all the necessary details into the form and attach all the relevant documents with the form. After completing the registration form click on the “submit” button.

The official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is www.rrcnr.org.