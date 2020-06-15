RRB Syllabus for RRB Recruitment Station Master Clerk 2020 Exam Pattern at www.indianrailways.gov.in:

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has been released RRB Recruitment Syllabus & Railway Recruitment Exam Pattern for the post Station Master Clerk 2020 at www.indianrailways.gov.in. RRB declared the notification of the recruitment for the post-Station Master Clerk among the 18252 various vacancies. So the applicants who fill the application form for the various posts of the Station Master Clerk can download the exam syllabus into the pdf format on the official site. This Non-Technical job of the Statin Master Clerk. This notification published on the official site of the Indian Railway www.indianrailways.gov.in.

The Indian Railway Station Master Clerk examination is conducted between March to May 2020. Exam time duration is 90 minutes, and paper will conduct 100 marks. This exam also negative marking system. For this post 10th class, 12th class, Diploma, Degree or Graduate applicants will be allowed. Various details regarding this post is given below.

Name of the Organization: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Name of the Post: Station Master Clerk (Non-Technical Post)

Number of Vacancies: There is a total 18252 number of jobs available.

RRB Station Master Clerk Syllabus 2020

For these four subjects in the syllabus like General Knowledge, Arithmetic Ability, General Intelligence, General Science. The detail about this topic is given below.

General Knowledge:

In the exam question, the paper contains Current Affairs of National and International, History of India and all world, General Science, Indian Economy, Indian Geography, Indian Constitution, Indian Culture & Heritage, Indian Polity, Science& Technology, etc. these topics are asked in the General Knowledge section.

Arithmetic Ability:

In the exam question paper contain Percentage, Pipes & Cisterns, Time & Work, Boats & Streams, Time & Distance, Interest, Data Interpretation, Profit & Loss, Simplification, Averages, Problems on Ages these topics are asked in the Arithmetic Ability section.

General Intelligence:

In the exam question, paper these topics are covered in the General Intelligence section such as Analogies, Similarities, Problem – solving, Differences, Analysis, Relationship Concepts, Observation, Verbal and Figure Classification, Space Visualization, Decision Making, Arithmetical Number Series, Arithmetical Reasoning, Judgement, Visual Memory Discrimination, etc.

General Science:

In the exam question paper, these below topics are covered in the General Science section like Physics, Environmental Studies, Chemistry, Biology, etc.

Applicants can download the exam syllabus, Previous years exam paper download on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board.

RRB Station Master Clerk exam pattern:

The exam will be conducted on 100 marks. There is a negative marking of 1/3 per the wrong answer. The total examination time will be 90 minutes.

General Knowledge contains 20 marks.

Arithmetic Ability carries 25 marks.

General Intelligence contains 25 marks.

General Science contains 30 marks.

Official site: The official site of the Railway Recruitment Board is www.indinrailways.gov.in.