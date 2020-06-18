RRB JE & SSE Result 2020 (CEN 01/2020) Available for All Region at www.indianrailways.gov.in

RRB JE and SSE Result 2020 (CEN 01/2020) Available for All-Region at www.indianrailways.gov.in:

The Railway Recruitment Board has been declared the Result of RRB JE SSE Result 2020 on to the main portal at www.indianrailways.gov.in. The Result announced of the posts JE (Junior Engineer) and SSE (Senior Section Officer). The examination conduct on 22nd August 2020 to 5th September 2020. Now the RRB CEN 01/2020 Merit List also available on to the official site. So the best news for the candidates who appeared in the RRB JE SSE examination and got the job in central Government they can check their result on to the Official site.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is the Central Government Department of India. Now there is 21 different RRB’s Zone in the various State of India such as Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Ajmer, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu & Srinagar, Secundrabad, Siliguri, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Allahabad, Bangalore, Ranchi & Thiruvananthapuram. There are thousands of candidates were apply for these posts. Now the Result will be displayed on to the official site.

RRB JE SSE Result 2020

The Railway Recruitment Board successfully conducted the examination for the posts of the JE & SSE. The examination conducted on the 22nd August 2020 to 5th September 2020. Now the result notification is released on to the official site. So the candidates who appeared in this examination they can download their result on to the official site. Candidates are eagerly waiting for the RRB result. So the can visit the official site. The RRB declared the result in regional wise across India.

RRB Merit List 2020:

The RRB is declared the result notification on to the official site. The RRB also declared the Merit List 2020. If the candidates get the minimum cut off marks, they are qualified for the further selection process. For the General Category, candidates get a minimum of 50 % to Qualified in the exam, and the reserved category candidates get a minimum of 45% qualified in the examination.

Name of the Organization: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Name of the Posts: JE (Junior Engineer) & SSE (Senior Section Officer)

Post Category: RRB JE SSE Results 2020

Job Category: This is a Central Government Job.

Important Dates:

Exam Date : The exam conducted on 22 nd August 2020 to 5 th September 2020.

Result Date: The result declared very soon.

Selection Process: Written Test, Medical Fitness Test & Document Verification

RRB JE SSE Result 2020 Region Wise:

Region RRB (CEN 01/2020) JE SSE Result 2020 Official Website RRB Ahmedabad Result RRB Ahmedabad JE SSE Result 2020 www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in RRB Ajmer Result RRB Ajmer JE SSE Result 2020

>Result Declared www.rrbajmer.org RRB Allahabad Result RRB Allahabad JE SSE Result 2020 www.rrbald.gov.in RRB Bengaluru Result RRB Bengaluru JE SSE Result 2020

>Result Declared www.rrbbnc.gov.in RRB Bhubaneshwar Result RRB Bhubaneshwar JE SSE Result 2020

>Result Declared www.rrbbbs.gov.in RRB Bhopal Result RRB Bhopal JE SSE Result 2020 www.rrbbpl.nic.in RRB Chandigarh Result RRB Chandigarh JE SSE Result 2020

>Result Declare www.rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Bilaspur Result RRB Bilaspur JE / SSE Result 2020 www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in RRB Gorakhpur Result RRB Gorakhpur JE & SSE Result 2020 www.rrbgkp.gov.in RRB Chennai Result RRB Chennai JE SSE Result 2020

>Result Declared www.rrbchennai.gov.in RRB Malda Result RRB Malda JE SSE Result 2020

>Result Declared www.rrbmalda.gov.in RRB Kolkata Result RRB Kolkata JE SSE Result 2020 www.rrbkolkata.gov.in RRB Guwahati Result RRB Guwahati JE SSE Result 2020

>Result Declared www.rrbguwahati.gov.in RRB Jammu and Srinagar Result RRB Jammu and Srinagar JE SSE Result 2020

>Result Declared www.rrbjammu.nic.in RRB Mumbai Result RRB Mumbai JE SSE Result 2020 www.rrbmumbai.gov.in RRB Ranchi Result RRB Ranchi JE SSE Result 2020

>Result Declared www.rrbranchi.org RRB Siliguri Result RRB Siliguri JE SSE Result 2020

>Result Declared www.rrbsiliguri.org RRB Muzaffarpur Result RRB Muzaffarpur JE SSE Result 2020

>Result Declared www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in RRB Thiruvananthapuram Result RRB TVM JE SSE Result 2020

>Result Declared www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in RRB Patna Result RRB Patna JE SSE Result 2020 www.rrbpatna.gov.in RRB Secunderabad Result RRB Secunderabad JE SSE Result 2020

>Result Declared www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

How to Check RRB JE SSE Result 2020?

The RRB has been conducted the JE & SSE exam on 22nd August 2020 to 5th September 2020. Now it is declared the result and merit list notification on the main site. Candidates follow the steps for checking the RRB JE SSE Result 2020 as shown below.

Candidates visit the official site at indianrailways.gov.in. Then on the home page click on to the Result tab. Search the link “RRB JE SSE Result 2020” and click on that. Then enter all required information and click on the submit button. Now the result will be displayed on your screen. Save it and take a print out for future reference.

Official Site: www.indianrailways.gov.in