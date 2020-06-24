RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II Admit Card 2020 – Call Letter Download at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II Admit Card 2020, 211 Posts Call Letter Download at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in:

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has been declared the notification of RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II Admit Card 2020 for the RPSC Call Letter post among the 211 number of vacancies at the official site www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. So the RPSC candidates who applied for this post can download their RPSC Senior Teacher Admit Card on the official site. Candidates download their Call Letter from roll number wise or registration number wise.

The RPSC is known as the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. It is the first commission of Rajasthan and its headquarter located in Jaipur city. The selection of RAS, RPS, RTS, and Rajasthan Sub-ordinate service made through an exam RAS/ RTS competitive exam which is conducted by the government by the Rajasthan. The main aim of the RPSC is to recruit eligible, talented candidates. This year also it declared the vacancies for the post of Senior Teacher Grade-II. There were a large number of candidates applied for this post. Now it claims to admit card notification on to the official site www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II Admit Card 2020:

Signature of the Organization : Rajasthan Public Service Commission

: Rajasthan Public Service Commission Name of the Post : Senior Teacher Grade-II

: Senior Teacher Grade-II Number of Vacancies : There is a total of 211 number of jobs available.

: There is a total of 211 number of jobs available. Job Type : This is the state government job.

: This is the state government job. Job Location : The position Located in Rajasthan State.

: The position Located in Rajasthan State. Post Category: RPSC Senior Grade-II Admit Card 2020

Steps for download the RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II Admit Card 2020:

First candidates visit the official site rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. On the homepage, select the link “RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II Admit Card 2020” and click on that. Then enter your Register No, Date of Birth, and click on the submit button. Now the RPSC Admit Card will display on your screen. Download it and take a print out for future use.

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II Admit Card 2020

