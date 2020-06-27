RPSC Recruitment 2020 – State and Subordinate Combined Competitive Exam 2020 (725 – vacancies) apply at www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in:

The Rajasthan Police Service Commission declares the recruitment notification of the RPSC Recruitment 2020 for the posts of State and Subordinate Combined service examination for the 725 number of seats on the official site on www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. So the candidates who want to apply for this post they can apply on before the last date of submission. This is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get the job in the Rajasthan State. Candidates submit their application form on before the 25th June 2020.

RPSC Recruitment 2020 – www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in:

The Rajasthan Police Service Commission is commonly known as RPSC. It is the government organization of the State government of the Rajasthan state. So if the candidates applied for the RPSC recruitment they can get government job of the Rajasthan stat. Earlier, the Rajasthan state declares the notification of RPSC recruitment 2020 of the posts state and subordinate combined competitive examination for the 725 number of vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria for the RPSC Recruitment 2020:

The candidates who need to apply for the RPSC Recruitment 2020 for the posts of State and Subordinate combined exam they have must check the eligibility criteria, then after submitting their application form on the official site at www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Here on this page, some eligibility requirements are given at below.

Name of the Department: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Name of the Posts: state service exam, subordinate service exam

A number of Vacant Seats: Total 725 number of posts available.

State Service Exam: 334 seats

Subordinate Service Exam: 391 seats

Job Location: In Rajasthan state

Educational Qualification: Candidates who applied for this posts the must have the degree of any of the universities incorporated by an act of the central or state Legislature in India. Or other educational institution established by an Act of Parliament or declared deemed as University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or process an equivalent qualification recognized by the government in consultation with the committee.

Age Limits: The age relaxation to given the candidates as on 1st January 2020 minimum age 21 years and maximum age 35 years. For the SC/ ST category candidates offered five years, SC/ ST female candidates given ten years, General category female candidates were given five years and PWD category candidates gave ten years.

Application fee:

General & BC (Creamy layer)/ Special BC category candidates have to pay Rs.350/-.

NonCreamy layer BC & Special BC candidates of Rajasthan state have to pay Rs.250/-.

All physically Impaired & SC/ ST candidates of Rajasthan state have to pay Rs.150/-.

Candidates pay the application fee by Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit card or E-Mitra.

Selection process: Candidates will be select on the written test & interview process.

How to Apply RPSC Recruitment 2020?

All the eligible and interested candidates go to the official site at www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Then on the home page find latest recruitment link “RPSC Recruitment 2020” and click on that. Then submit their application form on before the last date. And pay a request fee. After taking a print out of the form for further use.

RPSC Recruitment 2020 state and subordinate combined exam

Official site: www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in