Rajasthan PSC School Teacher Recruitment 2020 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced Rajasthan PSC School Teacher Recruitment 2020. Notification is to fill 13098 vacancies, so if you are looking forward to applying then, you are at the right place to get information. Go through with the following article and you will get detailed information on this Rajasthan PSC School Teacher recruitment.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission is the department that recruits candidates for various civil services and as per the vacancies available for a post they invite to the applicants with required eligibility. All job Rajasthan PSC School Teacher recruitment notification announced by Rajasthan Public Service Commission is under state government payroll as RPSC is under control of Rajasthan State Government.

Most of the time’s recruitment notification announced by RPSC is for most reputed posts, and that is the reason that job seekers are more attracted to RPSC. Currently, they are going through the recruitment process to fill the vacancies for the post of School Teacher.

Sr. No. Subject Vacancies Rajasthan PSC School Teacher Recruitment Schedule-1 1. Hindi 3163 2. Geography 1191 3. Rajasthani 8 4. Sociology 11 5. Drawing 136 6. English 860 7. Sanskrit 356 8. History 1968 9. Physics 822 10. Mathematics 276 11. Home Science 107 12. Chemistry 799 13. Biology 598 14. Commerce 197 15. Economics 180 16. Music 2 17. Sindhi 2 18. Political Science 2234 Rajasthan PSC School Teacher Recruitment Schedule-2 (only for Women) 19. Hindi 74 20. Philosophy 1 21. Geography 19 22. Drawing 9 23. Sanskrit 8 24. Commerce 50 25. Biology 1 26. Sindhi 4 27. Political Science 22 TOTAL Rajasthan PSC School Teacher Recruitment posts 13098

Official notification has been announced on the official web portal so you can read it in detail. It will be little bit tuff to get the job, and the reason is a large number of applicants. All want to secure the position under RPSC Recruitment 2020 but to ensure the job you need to clear the selection process with flying colors.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission wants to hire candidates for the post of School Teacher as there are 13098 vacancies. They will go through with the recruitment process to select the best candidates. Online Applications accepted on October 23, 2020, so now decide what are you interested to apply or not?

If your response is yes then what you are waiting for? Go through with notification if you are qualified enough to apply then fill the application form with all required details. Later submission of your application form, you will get an application number or registration number that you need to remember or, you can also take a print out of it for further reference.

Further, you should check out all updates regarding Rajasthan PSC School Teacher Recruitment 2020 so you can subscribe to our website we will notify you of all new updates. There are lots of subjects for which they are going to recruit teachers so be careful while selecting a post. Criteria will be different as per the subject, but there will not any significant changes in eligibility. You will get a brief idea about this recruitment from the below details.

Age Limit to apply for the same is 21 years to 35 years as on July 1, 2020.

Selection Method based on the performance in the written test so gives your best performance.

Educational qualification will be applicable according to the post and to check out it in detail you can also read official notification.

Chosen applicants will receive Pay Scale of Rs.9300-34800/- and Grade Pay Rs.4800/- for all posts.

Only online applications allow so to apply through the online process.

