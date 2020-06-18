RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2020 Apply for 6468 Vacancies at www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in:

The Rajasthan Police Service Commission announces the recruitment information of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2020 Apply for 6468 jobs on the official site at www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Contestants submit their application form before the 31st of August 2020.

The Rajasthan Police Service Commission, Ajmer is known as RPSC. It is the government corporation of the State government of the Rajasthan state. So if the candidates implemented for the RPSC recruitment they will receive the government job of the Rajasthan state. Presently, the Rajasthan state indicates the notification of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2020 for the 6468 number of vacancies on the official site.

The applicants who desire to apply for the RPSC Recruitment 2020 for the post of 2nd Grade Teacher they have must need the eligibility criteria, then after examining their application form on the main website at www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC Declares the recruitment for the 6468 number of vacancies. To get more information about the Rajasthan Public Service Commission candidates to visit the official site.

Name of the Department: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Name of the post: 2nd Grade Teacher

The number of Vacant Seats: Total 6468 number of posts available.

Hindi: 1269 posts

English: 626 posts

Mathematics: 442 posts

Science: 248 posts

Social Science: 1531 posts

Sanskrit: 2295 posts

Urdu: 39 posts

Punjabi: 18 posts

Job Location: In Rajasthan state

Educational Qualification: Candidates must finish their Graduation or its equivalent examination with concerned subjects with Degree or Diploma in Education from recognized University.

Age Limits: Candidates become minimum age 18 years and maximum age 35 years as on 1st July 2020.

Selection process: Candidates will be select on the written test & interview process.

Important Dates:

Starting date for submitting the online application form – Last date for submitting the online application form- 31st August 2020 – Online Correction of application form – RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Date Declare very soon

How to Apply RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2020?

Candidates who apply for the RPSC Recruitment they go to the official site at www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. On the official site click on the latest recruitment RPSC Recruitment 2020. Then fill all required details and submit it. Now take a printout for further use.

Official site: www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in