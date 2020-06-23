RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2020 13098 Posts – History Teacher & Hindi Teacher Recruitment at rpsconline.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced a notification that they are going to recruit candidates for 1st Grade Teacher and Lecturer. Applicants who involved in making their career in teaching field they have a chance to get the job under state government payroll. Here are the details were given regarding the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2020.

Subject Schedule-1 (Male) Schedule-2 (Female) History Teacher Recruitment 1968 Jobs —– Hindi Teacher Recruitment 3163 Jobs 74 Jobs Geography Teacher Recruitment 1191 Jobs 19 Jobs Rajasthani Teacher Recruitment 8 Jobs —– Political Science Teacher Recruitment 2234 Jobs 22 Jobs Sociology Teacher Recruitment 11 Jobs —– English Teacher Recruitment 860 Jobs —– Drawing Teacher Recruitment 136 Jobs 9 Jobs Sanskrit Teacher Recruitment 356 Jobs 8 Jobs Mathematics Teacher Recruitment 276 Jobs —– Physics Teacher Recruitment 822 Jobs —– Home Science Teacher Recruitment 107 Jobs —– Chemistry Teacher Recruitment 799 Jobs —– Commerce Teacher Recruitment 197 Jobs 50 Jobs Biology Teacher Recruitment 598 Jobs 1 Job Economics Teacher Recruitment 180 Jobs —– Sindhi Teacher Recruitment 2 Jobs 4 Jobs Music Teacher Recruitment 2 Jobs —– Philosophy Teacher Recruitment —– 1 Job

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2020 History & Hindi Teacher Posts at rpsconline.rajasthan.gov.in

Name of Recruitment

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2020

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2020 Application Fees

Candidates who belong to the general category they required to pay Rs.350 as an application fee

OBC and other reserved category candidates required paying Rs.250 as an application fee

Candidates from SC/ ST category needed paying Rs.150 as an application fee

Educational qualification

Candidates who want to apply they must have achieved their Bachelor of Education and postgraduate degree with a relevant subject for which they are interested in applying.

Age limit

Candidates who are going to apply their age should be minimum of 21 years as on August 1, 2020, whereas the maximum age will be 35 years as on August 1, 2020.

Age relaxation will be applicable as per government regulation.

Selection process

As we all know due to civil services numbers of applicants will be in large numbers and to select candidates RPSC to follow performance and score obtained in the written test. Candidates with the best performance and good scores have more chances to get the job to other candidates.

