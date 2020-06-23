RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2020 13098 Posts – History Teacher & Hindi Teacher Recruitment

By
aarti
-

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2020 13098 Posts – History Teacher & Hindi Teacher Recruitment at rpsconline.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced a notification that they are going to recruit candidates for 1st Grade Teacher and Lecturer. Applicants who involved in making their career in teaching field they have a chance to get the job under state government payroll. Here are the details were given regarding the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2020.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission is recruiting candidates for various civil service posts. They invited the candidates with required eligibility based on the job profile and job description. Interested candidates need to fulfill all required eligibility if they are going to apply for the same. As we all understand that career seekers are always trying to get a government job and in the various recruitment notification.

SubjectSchedule-1 (Male)Schedule-2 (Female)
History Teacher Recruitment1968 Jobs—–
Hindi Teacher Recruitment3163 Jobs74 Jobs
Geography Teacher Recruitment1191 Jobs19 Jobs
Rajasthani Teacher Recruitment8 Jobs—–
Political Science Teacher Recruitment2234 Jobs22 Jobs
Sociology Teacher Recruitment11 Jobs—–
English Teacher Recruitment860 Jobs—–
Drawing Teacher Recruitment136 Jobs9 Jobs
Sanskrit Teacher Recruitment356 Jobs8 Jobs
Mathematics Teacher Recruitment276 Jobs—–
Physics Teacher Recruitment822 Jobs—–
Home Science Teacher Recruitment107 Jobs—–
Chemistry Teacher Recruitment799 Jobs—–
Commerce Teacher Recruitment197 Jobs50 Jobs
Biology Teacher Recruitment598 Jobs1 Job
Economics Teacher Recruitment180 Jobs—–
Sindhi Teacher Recruitment2 Jobs4 Jobs
Music Teacher Recruitment2 Jobs—–
Philosophy Teacher Recruitment—–1 Job

RPSC School Lecturer Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020

They also applied but when it comes to civil services most of the candidates like to apply and also want to get the job. In this case, applicants are not highly interested in the preparation, and it will result in a lower score, and it demotivates candidates. Here we would like to recommend you prepare well if you are applying for RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2020.

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2020 History & Hindi Teacher Posts at rpsconline.rajasthan.gov.in

In most of the RPSC recruitments to get the right information regarding the recruitment notification is little bit tuff as through lots of websites. You get data and in all that data there is little variation. It will be a little confusing but do not worry just go through with given details that will guide you on how to apply and further all required eligibility.

Name of Recruitment

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2020

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2020 Application Fees

  • Candidates who belong to the general category they required to pay Rs.350 as an application fee
  • OBC and other reserved category candidates required paying Rs.250 as an application fee
  • Candidates from SC/ ST category needed paying Rs.150 as an application fee

Educational qualification

Candidates who want to apply they must have achieved their Bachelor of Education and postgraduate degree with a relevant subject for which they are interested in applying.

Age limit

Candidates who are going to apply their age should be minimum of 21 years as on August 1, 2020, whereas the maximum age will be 35 years as on August 1, 2020.

Age relaxation will be applicable as per government regulation.

RPSC School Teacher Lecturer Admit Card 2020

Selection process

As we all know due to civil services numbers of applicants will be in large numbers and to select candidates RPSC to follow performance and score obtained in the written test. Candidates with the best performance and good scores have more chances to get the job to other candidates.

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment-Apply for Teacher Posts at rpsconline.rajasthan.gov.in

