RPF Admit Card 2020 for Women Constable download at www.rpfonlinereg.in:

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been declared the RPF Recruitment 2020 notification for the Female Constable on the official site at www.rpfonlinereg.in. There is a total of 2030 number of vacancies available for the Female Constable. The application invited from the Female candidates who are interested in doing the central government jobs. Eligible female candidates may apply online at the official site. Eligible candidates can apply before the last date. The last time for submitting the online application form in 2020.

The Railway recruitment Force is working under the Railway Ministry of India. The Railway Recruitment Force was known as RPF. The role of the Railway Force is Protect to railway passengers, passenger areas and protect railways property from bad areas. Now the railway recruitment board is released the valuable information for the Female candidates to the RPF Recruitment 2020. This is a big opportunity for female candidates to get a central government job.

The RPF has been declared the recruitment notification for the female candidates from the 2030 number of vacancies available. Now all eligible candidates can apply online on the official site. The eligibility criteria for the RPF Recruitment 2020 given below.

Name of the organization: The Railway Protection Force (RPF)

Name of the Posts: Female Constable Posts

Number of Vacancies: There is a total of 2030 number of vacancies available.

For the RPF (Railway Protection Force): Total 1827 posts available.

For the RPSF (Railway Protection Special Force): Total 203 posts available.

Job Location: The position located anywhere in India.

Post Category: RPF Recruitment 2020 for Female Constable

Last time for submitting the online application form: –

Application Fee: There not required of the Application Fee.

Age Limits: The candidates should be in between 18 years to 25 years. For the Reserved, category candidates should give the age relaxation as per the government norms.

Educational Qualification: The Applied candidates should be clear their 10th class or 12th class or equivalents degree in the recognized board or University.

Pay Scale: The payment up to a month for the female constable gives up to Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with the grade pay up to Rs.2000/-.

Selection Process: First the candidate should clear the written test, Physical Test, and then the Personal interview will be conducted.

The Railway Protection Force has been released the Recruitment 2020 notification for the Female Candidates. So the eligible candidates may apply online to the official site. Candidates follow these steps to apply for this recruitment as shown below.

First, open the official site of the RPF at rpfonlinereg.in. Then on the home page go to the “Career” section and click on that link. After that find out the link “RPF Recruitment 2020” and click on that. Then read carefully all the Terms and Conditions given n that. Then start to fill the Application Form and enter the all necessary information and click on the submit button. After that upload your scanned photo, signature, and other necessary documents. Then complete the payment of the fee application process. Then verify all details and click on the submit button. Save it and take a print out for further use.

Official Site: www.rpfonlinereg.in