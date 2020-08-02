Rozalén enters cumbia without neglecting social causes

He lives on the outskirts of Madrid, in the countryside, which allowed him to pass the quarantine much more freely than others; And right now, the reopening of business in Spain has even allowed him to offer four individual and acoustic performances at two local clubs, in addition to planning some future concerts with his entire band.

But Rozalén (born María de los Ángeles Rozalén) is aware that there are still millions and millions of people around the world who are in extremely complicated situations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which leads her to consider that her Newer single can serve as a sort of balm to ease pain.

And it is a cumbia proper that is entitled “What no, what no” and also has the participation of an emblematic institution of the genre, La Sonora Santanera, originally from Mexico.

“On my second album I made a cumbia called ‘Somos’, but it was more electronic, more like Argentina,” the artist told us through a telephone connection. “This, on the other hand, is more traditional, and it has done very well. I listen to these kinds of rhythms and my feet move on their own; it gives me a ‘high’. ”

Rozalén has only recently been able to meet more or less directly the members of the mythical Aztec group during the Zoom interviews he has been doing with them, because the sound record itself was done remotely and virtual.

“They are many musicians, and they had to record little by little, keeping all the sanitary measures,” he explained. “This has been possible due to the advancement of technology and the internet, of course. But now I want to meet them in person and sing live with them ”.

Very carefully

“Que no, que no” is an original composition that has been included in the soundtrack of “La boda de Rosa”, the new film by the acclaimed Spanish director Iciar Bolláin (“I give you my eyes”, “Also the rain” ), which will be released soon in the Motherland and which talks about female empowerment, so our interviewee wanted to get a very positive tone in her interpretation.

“We contacted our Mexican friends, who recommended us to Sonora Santanera, and we decided on them,” he said. “We were interested in doing it with experienced and expert people in the genre.”

The video clip was also made in confinement and essentially shows the singer inside and outside her home, while the Mexican group appears through posters and portraits. “You had to reinvent yourself, and what you see works, because the lyrics hint at being careful, loving yourself and setting limits,” she explained. “Everyone who recorded me was wearing their masks.”

As we already pointed out, Rozalén has resumed the live shows, but in a limited way and with many precautions, because each of those concerts had a limited capacity of about 40 people. “But at the end of August the first comes with the whole team, and I will not believe it until it passes,” he said.

In defense of fairness

Throughout her career, she herself has openly shown her solidarity with different social causes, as happened in the topics “Just” (about the victims of Francoism) and “The Violet Door” (about domestic violence), so that it was reasonable to ask him what the pandemic has meant in terms of attention to these kinds of issues, even when the United States was seriously shocked after the death of citizen George Floyd at the hands of police officers.

“It cannot be that someone believes more than another because they were born with a certain skin color; I cannot believe that, at this moment, when we have overcome so many things, something like this continues to happen, ”he proclaimed. “Social causes are above all, and I think we must continue to vindicate them, while respecting the measures [sanitarias], although it is a very difficult subject ”.

“It just seems so surreal to me; when i saw that video [de la muerte de Floyd], I stopped believing for a moment in the human being, because I could not believe that a person was dying that way, “he said. “It is natural that the protests have gone around the world.”

At the start of the pandemic, Rozalén thought that this global emergency could make us better people, but she is no longer sure that this is the case. “Many people began to use this for political purposes, and could not believe it,” the singer resumed, after alluding to a march by the Spanish far-right that prevented the passage of medical care vehicles.

“Of course, now that the bars have opened around here, people seem to be less ‘pissed off’ [molesta]; but whoever is poisoned inside will continue to get poison, regardless of the circumstances we live in, “she continued. “In any case, even if it seems the opposite, there are very few who want to destroy the social steps that have been taken in history, because most people look out for others.”

“How much did the women who were here before so that I could now live in freedom, for example? I want to think that people are good, and I think it is so, because otherwise, we would have gone to hell long ago, “he concluded.