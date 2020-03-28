Rosneft sells Venezuela operations to Russian state firm

MOSCOW (1) – Russia’s largest oil producer, Rosneft (ROSN.MM), acknowledged on Saturday it had terminated operations in Venezuela and purchased the property linked to its operations there to an unnamed firm owned by the Russian authorities.

It was not immediately clear if the switch, launched at a time when oil prices are languishing at spherical $25 per barrel, would change so much in observe or whether or not or not it was a licensed switch to protect Rosneft from U.S. sanctions.

The US earlier this 12 months imposed sanctions on two Rosneft subsidiaries – Rosneft Shopping for and promoting and TNK Shopping for and promoting Worldwide, a Swiss-based unit of the company.

The objective was to ramp up stress on the Russian state oil massive, which U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has acknowledged provided a financial lifeline to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington has referred to as on to step down.

The change of possession launched on Saturday means any future U.S. sanctions on Russian-controlled oil operations in Venezuela would objective the Russian authorities straight.

Kremlin-controlled Rosneft has quite a lot of worldwide shareholders, along with oil essential BP (BP.L), which owns 19.75% throughout the firm. By withdrawing from Venezuela and passing its property to an entity owned by Moscow, Rosneft, headed by Igor Sechin, an in depth ally of President Vladimir Putin, transfers the hazards related its Venezuelan operations to the Russian authorities.

The U.S. State Division did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontiyev suggested 1 the selection to terminate operations in Venezuela was meant to protect the company’s shareholders.

“We defended the pursuits of our shareholders and did it in an environment friendly method,” acknowledged Leontiyev. “And to whom the hazards go simply is not an issue for us. The precept issue is that the hazards are leaving us.”

Rosneft would not disclose the title of the company to which it had purchased its Venezuelan operations. A spokesman for the Russian authorities confirmed it had purchased Rosneft’s operations in Venezuela, nonetheless declined to say what firm was involved throughout the deal.

Rosneft acknowledged the Venezuelan property purchased embody these throughout the joint ventures of Petromonagas, Petroperija, Boqueron, Petromiranda and Petrovictoria, as well as to in oilfield corporations companies, enterprise and shopping for and promoting operations, it acknowledged.

Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA and the nation’s oil ministry did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Russia’s ambassador to Venezuela, Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov, wrote on Twitter that the deal would allow the two worldwide places to proceed working collectively.

“Don’t concern! That’s with reference to the swap of Rosneft’s property in Venezuela to Russia’s authorities straight. We’ll keep collectively going forward,” he wrote in a Tweet that was retweeted by Maduro.

Rosneft acknowledged it may very well be receiving a settlement price value a 9.6% share of Rosneft’s equity capital that is perhaps held by a subsidiary.

Washington has prolonged sought to isolate the socialist Venezuelan authorities as a result of it seeks to stress Maduro from vitality.

Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Darya Korsunskaya in Moscow, Luc Cohen in Caracas and Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Modifying by Andrew Osborn and Giles Elgood

