Rosetta Stone offers three months of free language courses

Rosetta Stone



The COVID-19 crisis It is affecting many people around the world, from adults who have had to start teleworking, to children and young people whose classes have been suspended.

Some companies are offering free resources for the time that confinement is maintained derived from the pandemic, take advantage of something productive. One of them is the Rosetta Stone language teaching company, which announced on April 9 that its language learning program will be free for three months for all elementary, middle and high school students worldwide.

In order to request free access, the parents of the students must access the so that your children get a free subscription for the language they want. The languages ​​available are a total of 24, including the usual English, Spanish, Italian and French to less common ones such as Korean, Filipino or Persian.

The program uses personalized lessons, online tutoring with native teachers and also uses TruAccent voice recognition technology, which according to the company, manages to accurately recognize your voice to help you improve your pronunciation in the language you are learning. The program can be done online from a computer or from the Rosetta Stone app for Android and iOS.

In addition to these three free months for students, the program also offers a seven-day free trial for everyone who wants to try the method.

The celebrities, athletes and politicians who have tested positive for the coronavirus [fotos] To see photos