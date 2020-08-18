Rose McGowan acusa al director Alexander Payne de abuso

Rose McGowan has accused Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Alexander Payne (The Descendants) of sexual misconduct, People reported.

The 46-year-old actress tweeted about her alleged encounter with Payne, 59, where she claims he exhibited sexually inappropriate behavior towards her when she was 15 and he was 20.

Alexander Payne. He sat me down and put on a softcore porn movie that he directed for Showtime under a different name, ”he wrote. “I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well endowed. Then you left me in a corner. I was 15 years old”.

In a follow-up tweet, the Charmed actress posted a photo of herself at age 15 and accompanied her with this message.

“I just want an acknowledgment and an apology. I don’t want to destroy, ”he wrote, without Payne responding.

McGowan’s new claim appears to match the description of an encounter she alluded to during a February 2018 conversation with Ronan Farrow.

During the talk, which was reported by The Cut and organized to promote her autobiography, “Brave,” McGowan said that a powerful man in Hollywood had subjected her to inappropriate sexual behavior.