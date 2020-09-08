Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in the Mandalorian 2: report

Netflix



If it’s official, there won’t be a Star Wars fan on the face of the Earth who doesn’t want to see The Mandalorian. According to the SlashFilm website on Friday, actress Rosario Dawson (Luke cage, Daredevil) was hired to play the popular character Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Ahsoka Tano is a character originally featured in the animated series. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020), whose seventh season is currently broadcast on the platform of streaming Disney Plus. Ahsoka Tano was the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, a young Jedi apprentice who was wrongly accused of being a terrorist actor. Eventually, it was proven that he was innocent, but the character decided to leave the order.

The character subsequently appeared in the animated series Star Wars Wars Rebels (2014-2018), in which she was seen as an adult and helping the rebel forces in their fight against the Empire. Now, with Rosario Dawson playing her in The MandalorianIt will be the first time the character has appeared in a Star Wars project with actors.

The SlashFilm website states in its article that two independent sources confirmed Dawson’s selection to play the character. Neither Lucasfilm nor the representatives of the actress (whose mother is of Cuban and Puerto Rican descent) responded to a request for information on this information.

For years now, fans have been promoting Dawson’s appointment to play Ahsoka Tano in a Star Wars movie. The actress herself tweeted in 2017 who was in favor of embodying the character. A graphic artist identified as BossLogic she imagined what Dawson would look like in makeup like Tano.

The second season of The Mandalorian premieres in October 2020 on Disney Plus.

