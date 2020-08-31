Rosalía launches her own lipstick for charity

Rosalía launched her own lipstick on Monday in association with the multinational cosmetics company MAC, with which she has become the new ambassador for its non-profit campaign VIVA GLAM.

“Beauty can be expressed and conceived in many ways. Beauty is being connected to who you really are and what your path is. There is nothing more beautiful, attractive and inspiring for me than that, ”Rosalía told Efe when announcing the initiative.

Rosalía’s lipstick with MAC is a “vibrant and saturated” red color, with a matte hue, reflecting her personality and art, has described, meanwhile, Baltasar González Pinel, artistic director of MAC in Europe, Middle East, Africa, India and Russia.

“Taking its roots in flamenco, Rosalía’s art mixes genres and emotions: she takes risks, she is full of generosity, she is pure brilliance”, adds González, who affirms that the lipstick contains the “charisma, energy and strength” of the star Spanish.

The company reports that it had chosen Rosalía for being “a dynamic feminist who inspires self-expression and represents creativity and individuality.”

The collaboration between MAC and Rosalía marks the 26th time that the US cosmetics company has launched a joint product for its VIVA GLAM campaign.

Partnerships have previously been made with other top performers, including Winnie Harlow, Sia, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Mary J. Blige, and Ricky Martin, among others.

“It is an honor to be the image of VIVA GLAM26 and champion a cause that is inclusive, that supports individuality and that donates 100%,” said the artist.

Since 1994, this initiative has raised and donated more than $ 500 million (almost € 420 million) worldwide.

This year, the total amount raised with Rosalía’s lipstick “will help support women and girls, people affected by HIV / AIDS and (the community) LGBTQ +,” the company reports.

MAC had also announced in April that its 2020 charity campaign would dedicate several million dollars to 250 organizations around the world that are on the front lines of and serving communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.