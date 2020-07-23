Rosalía, J Balvin, Black Eyed Peas, Maluma, Ozuna and Vives announced for Latin Music Week

J Balvin, Black Eyed Peas, Maluma, Ozuna, Rosalía and Carlos Vives are being announced by Billboard as the first stars to be part of this year’s Latin Music Week that will take place from October 20 to 23, 2020 at via BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com

It will be an immersive three-day experience dedicated to Latin music, culture and entertainment as it has been done throughout these years, but with the difference that this time it will be very different from the previous ones due to the pandemic that It lashes the entire world.

This time it will be celebrating its thirtieth anniversary as the most relevant event in the Latin music industry, where a large number of fans meet with their artists. But it must be remembered that this time social distancing is the protagonist, so it is outlined that it will be a virtual event for the fans, although it has not been officially confirmed.

Latin Music Week will present in this way intimate conversations of the artists, as well as industry panels, workshops and special performances that will be announced in the coming days by Billboard.

“Latin music has become a formidable and undeniable joining force worldwide, making it appropriate that this year’s Virtual Latin Music Week be accessible globally at no cost to the industry and fans for the first time. once, ”said Leila Cobo, vice president of Latin Billboard in a statement.

It must be remembered that the event was postponed from its original date, which was to be held in April in the city of Las Vegas, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it had to be suspended from 20-23 of April until October 20-23 of this year.

While we were disappointed to postpone our April conference, our virtual event will allow us to connect with fans and artists from around the world no matter where they are. During these very difficult times, we are delighted to extend an invitation to all who wish to celebrate Latin music and culture, “added Cobo.

Ozuna and Rosalía (Courtesy)

They also announced that in the coming weeks more participants will be announced and the times and dates in which they will be performing.

For the moment, J Balvin will be repeating as participants of Latin Music Week, just as urban music singer Maluma has done in the past.

For his part, Carlos Vives has also already participated in the 2013 edition and his participation had also been announced in February of this year as part of the edition that was suspended in April and is now reactivated in October 2020.

Members of the Black Eyed Peas band, the talented Ozuna and the multi-award-winning Rosalía complete this preliminary list of stars who will stand before the audience of this annual event in tribute to Latin music.