Roohi Full Movie Download Leaked online By Torrent Websites.

On the internet, illegal torrent websites are in large numbers. Many movies leak every day on torrent websites. If we talk about the latest movie that was released today, ‘Roohi.’ It is leaked few hours after the release.

It was released today, and at this time, the movie Roohi is available on many illegal torrent websites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, etc.

The torrent website Tamilrockers and Movierulz are the best known for pit the newly-released content first.

Roohi Full Movie Download Leaked

Recently, most of the movies and web series were leaked by these two websites Tamilrockers and Movierulz. The government has banned many illegal torrent websites, including Tamilrockers and Movierulz, but they did not stop this permanently.

Again, the newly-released movie Roohi has been leaked by the illegal torrent website Tamilrockers and Movierulz. Now, it is spreading, and after some time or day, it will be available on many illegal torrent websites and telegram channels.

Let’s watch the fantastic trailer of the film Roohi below.

Roohi is an Indian Horror Comedy Film. The fans were waiting for this movie, and it is finally released. You can watch the film by going to the theatres but not watching it on illegal piracy websites.

In the film Roohi, there are a total of five songs which are titled, Panghat, Kiston, Nadiyon Paar, Bhootni, and Bhauji. Sachin-Jigar gave this album in the film Roohi.

The lyrics of this album were written by IP Singh, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Jigar Saraiya. The film Roohi was about to release on 20th March 2020, but due to a coronavirus pandemic, the date was postponed to June 2020.

Again the date was postponed, and finally, it was set to release n 11th March 2021. The fans are waiting for a year to watch this amazing film Roohi.

Roohi was directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Gautam Mehra wrote it.

Sachin-Jigar and Ketan Sodha gave the music in the film Roohi. Roohi was completed under Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Jio Studios distributed it.

The running time of the film Roohi is 134 minutes. It is released in India today in the Hindi language. There are three main roles, including Rajkumar Rao as Bhawra Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor as Roohi or Afzana, Varun Sharma as Kattanni Qureshi.

The other roles in the film Roohi include Alexx O’Nell as Tim, Sarita Joshi as Budhiya, Rajesh Jais as Roohi’s Father, Aadesh Bharadwaj as Riaz, Anurag Arora as Tatrik, Manav Vij as Gujiya Shakeel, Sumit Gulati as Paras, and Gautam Mehra as Lucky Pandit.

