Rome names auditorium in honor of Ennio Morricone

Rome’s city council voted on Friday to rename one of its concert halls in honor of the Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone, who passed away last week in the Italian capital.

Music Park Auditorium (Auditorium Parco della Musica) will be called at the Ennio Morricone Auditorium.

Morricone won an Oscar for Outstanding Achievement in 2007 as well as an Oscar in 2016 for music for “The Hateful Eight”.

At a ceremony at the town hall, Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore, whose film “Cinema Paradiso” with music by Morricone won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, tried to hold back his tears by paying tribute to the composer.

Tornatore recalled how Morricone liked to say that “in silence one finds the key to music.” The composer passed away on July 6 at age 91.

“Perhaps the silence that he started a few days ago is what will be the most difficult for us to hear, because it will be a very, very long silence.”

Among Morricone’s memorable music for movies, the one with coyote howls for the Spaghetti Western classic “El bueno, malo y el feo” (“Il buono, il brutto, il cattivo”) as well as the songs from the epic “Once Upon A Time In America ”, both directed by his classmate Sergio Leone.