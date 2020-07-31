Rolling Stones, Lorde and more artists call for regular use of music in politics

Artists and music groups such as Rolling Stones, Elton John, REM, Lorde, Sia, Linkin Park, Green Day, Blondie and Pearl Jam, among others, have sued the two main political parties in the United States to regulate the use of their songs in campaigns. electoral.

In a letter, signed by more than fifty musicians with the intellectual property organization Artist Rights Alliance, the Republican and Democratic Party committees are asked to “establish clear policies that require campaigns to ask for the artists’ consent before publicly using their music in a political or campaign setting. “

The use of popular songs in political propaganda has been the subject of controversy in recent years, after artists such as Neil Young and Guns N ‘Roses have criticized their songs as part of Donald Trump’s campaign rallies without their consent.

“This is not a new problem. Or partisan. Each election cycle brings stories of frustrated artists and songwriters finding that their work is used in settings that suggest the endorsement or support of political candidates without their permission or consent, ”the letter states.

Aerosmith, Alanis Morissette, Courtney Love, Cyndi Lauper and Elvis Costello have also signed the document.

“Being involuntarily drawn into politics in this way can compromise an artist’s personal values ​​while disappointing and alienating fans, at great moral and financial cost,” they point out.

The musicians and composers demand a response before August 10, just in less than three months before the US presidential elections and the electoral campaign will kick off after holding the committees of each party.

Other signatories also include Linkin Park, Lykke Li, Panic! At The Disco, Regina Spektor, Sheryl Crow, and Train.

“Like all other citizens, artists have the fundamental right to control their work and make free decisions regarding their political expression and participation. Using their work for political purposes without their consent fundamentally violates those rights, and is an invasion of the most private personal interests, ”they say.