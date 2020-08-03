Roku adds support in Spanish for its streaming devices

Sarah Tew/CNET



Roku, the device family of streaming video that has been considered the favorite of our editors, has finally added support in Spanish.

With Spanish support, Roku customers in Mexico and the United States will be able to issue Spanish commands on their remote controls and other Roku devices with voice to open channels; Search for titles, actors or genres and control media playback on your devices, the company said Tuesday, March 31 in a statement.

Support in Spanish is just one of many new features and functions coming to the Roku OS 9.3 operating system, which will automatically begin rolling out to currently supported Roku devices starting in April 2020. The company expects Roku TV models to receive phased update in the coming months.

The software version 9.3 update also comes with enhancements to Roku voice commands in English for customers in Canada, Ireland and the UK. These will offer a greater variety of supported voice commands (including the ability to speak more natural phrases like “I want to see …”) and media playback controls like “fast forward” or “pause” and device control like “Activate Subtitle”. Roku OS 9.3 also provides support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant in Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom.