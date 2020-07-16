Roku adds six new free Spanish channels

Year



Roku announced on May 11 that it will add six new content channels in Spanish for free, such as Moovimex, Latido Music, Pongalo NovelaClub and local Telemundo channels.

Roku users will have free access to the AFV Family Channel, a channel with comedy content for the whole family; to the news channel in Spanish, América TeVé; to the channel with musical content, Latido Music; to the nature channel, Love Nature in Spanish; to Mexican films on Moovimex, and to the channel for series and soap operas, Pongalo NovelaClub. In addition to the six channels mentioned, Roku will also add local Telemundo stations.

The platform said that it will also integrate a new section called “Spanish Zone” so that users can easily access content in Spanish, and also took the opportunity to remind users that it is already possible to make voice searches in Spanish, through the update Roku OS 9.3, which is available from March 31 for users in the United States and Mexico.

