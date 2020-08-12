Rodrigo Santoro and the pandemic in Brazil: ‘We are experiencing something very challenging’

A health crisis coupled with a social and political crisis. That is the perfect storm that Brazil is experiencing according to actor Rodrigo Santoro, who premieres the film “Project Power” on Netflix and was very concerned about the coronavirus situation in his country.

“In Brazil things are very complicated. We have the health crisis and the pandemic, the political and social crisis … We are experiencing something very challenging, “he said in an interview with Efe.

“It is very difficult and, well, we are following day by day and waiting for things to improve,” he added.

Santoro (Petropolis, Brazil, 1975) joins Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback in the cast of “Project Power”, an action thriller with nods to the superhero subgenre that will hit Netflix this Friday.

Directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (“Nerve”, 2016) and set in New Orleans (Louisiana), this film revolves around disputes within and outside the law to gain control of a mysterious drug that gives who consumes her superhuman powers for exactly five minutes.

A FATHER IN PANDEMIC

Brazil has been in the headlines of the world press during the pandemic for the worst possible reasons.

With more than 3 million infected people and more than 100,000 deaths, according to official data, Brazil is the second most affected country on the planet only behind the United States.

However, this has not been enough for its president, the ultra-conservative and very controversial Jair Bolsonaro, to stop his denial comments about the seriousness of this disease despite the fact that he himself has suffered it.

In the midst of this convoluted context, Santoro said that he and his family are fortunately in good health.

“What we are trying to do is use time in the best possible way respecting everything that must be respected,” he explained.

“I have a three-year-old daughter, so I’m learning to be a dad in a very, very intense way,” he commented on Nina, the girl he had in 2017 with her partner and also actress Mel Fronckowiak.

On the other hand, Santoro extolled the power of culture in moments of confinement and with a large part of humanity locked in his home.

“I have been studying a lot, trying to connect with art: literature, music, movies, series, all that,” he said.

“It is very important to recognize the value of art, especially in a situation like this,” he added.

THE HUMAN FACE OF THE VILLAIN

Santoro is not a novice when it comes to playing villains in the cinema: it is impossible to forget his imposing and extravagant Xerxes in the bloody epic of “300” (2006).

In “Project Power” he deals with giving life to an obscure drug trafficker named Biggie, but the actor questioned the usefulness of morally and simplistically framing his characters, at least a priori.

“First of all, I never get to look at a character by putting him in a category: ‘Is he bad or is he good’. I understand the role of the character in the story, but my job is to play a person, I have to humanize that character. If not, I’m going to be a caricature, ”he said.

“Sure, villains do bad things, they choose broken paths. And with that comes a lot of conflict. The conflict is one of the bases of the drama and of course there is a lot to play with, ”he added.

In addition to working closely with the directors so that his portrait does not remain on the surface and in the usual stereotypes of criminals, Santoro, who in recent years has stood out for his participation in the series “Westworld”, stressed that ” humanize a villain ”is a great and exciting challenge for a performer.

“They are the most difficult to humanize. At first, the viewer is looking and says: ‘I hate it, I don’t want to know what it is, I don’t want to know why it does it, I don’t like it,’ ”he exemplified.

“So it is a much bigger challenge. If I can make the viewer understand the character, get to know him even if he doesn’t like him, even if he hates him, but to understand him, then my work is done ”, he concluded.