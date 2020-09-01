Robotic actress to star in big-budget sci-fi movie

Gabriel Bouys / Getty Images



A robot named Erica will play the leading role in a science fiction movie with a budget of US $ 70 million that will have only the lyrics as the title. b, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. The film will be the first to rely on an AI-based actor in history, the producers said.

The film will follow a scientist whose program to perfect human DNA runs into unexpected dangers and who must help the artificial intelligence woman he designed escape, the report says. The director and actor who would be working with Erica on this production have not yet been announced, however.

Erica was scheduled to debut in a different film that was to be directed by Tony Kaye (from American History X). However, due to scheduling conflicts, the producers chose to take another direction, according to the publication. The producers already began filming some of the robotic actress’ scenes in Japan last year and hope to shoot the rest of the film until next year in June 2021.

Erica was created by Japanese scientists Hiroshi Ishiguro and Kohei Ogawa as part of their study of human-robot interactions. The robotic actress can understand natural language and has a human-like voice and facial expressions, according to the Ishiguro lab website. Scientists taught the robot to act by applying the basis of the method’s performance to artificial intelligence, Sam Khoze told the Hollywood Reporter.

“In other methods of acting, the actors involve their own life experiences in the role,” Khoze said. “But Erica has no life experiences. She was created from scratch to play the role. We had to simulate her movements and emotions through individual sessions, such as controlling the speed of her movements, talking about her feelings, and training her character development. and their body language. “

This is not the first time Erica has performed in front of the camera as she started as a news anchor in Japan in 2018.

The film will be funded by Bondit Capital Media, the team behind the Oscar-nominated animated film. Loving Vincent (2017), together with the New York company Ten Ten Global Media and the Belgian Happy Moon Productions.

Erica might be the first AI-powered female lead in a movie, though she’s far from being the first robotic actor. In 2015, a robot starred in the theatrical adaptation of My fair lady, call My Square Lady. The previous year, a robot had already starred in the Franco-Japanese theater production of Metamorphosisby Franz Kafka, in which the main character wakes up as an android — instead of waking up like an insect, as is the case in Kafka’s novel. Ishiguro also helped develop that robot.

So far, Ishiguro’s lab has not responded to a request for comment.