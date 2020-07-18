Robocop enters the Mortal Kombat universe and divides fans

Robocop traveled back in time to land on “Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath“and fans are torn between a devotion to the vigilante robot and a puzzle about its introduction into the story.

The American video game company, NetherRealm Studios, announced this May 6 that it will expand the universe with three playable characters. The most prominent is Robocop, who will be played (voiced) by the actor who made the character famous in the cinema, Peter Weller. The other two characters are known in the saga: Fujin and Sheeva, the semi-human and semi-dragon.

According to the story that the video game tells, Shang Tsung, Nightwolf and Fujin must unite to travel in time and prevent the continuity of space-time from being jeopardized. Below you can see the trailer and watch the final scene:

In this context, how Robocop is integrated into the script is unknown, but we will soon know, because Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath It will be released on May 26 on all platforms.

On Twitter, the presence of the character who debuted in theaters in 1987, by Paul Verhoeven, became a world trend under the Robocop label and generated reactions such as the following:

Fatality

Inclusion

What are you doing there?

The great question

The expected confrontation

THE FUCKING ROBOCOP WILL BE IN MORTAL KOMBAT 11. That makes one of the craziest matchups of one of my favorite Super Nintendo games come true in MK that I have been playing since SNES times! #Iamready pic.twitter.com/VsDrRxtagU — Yubis @Pomeland (@YubisTouchdown) May 6, 2020

Crazy



The fandom was activated

PETER WELLER AS ROBOCOP IN MK 11

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA https://t.co/i9fLde29Hm – Cami under the bridge (2020 edition) (@ Camila561341) May 6, 2020

The most important