Robinhood Trading App Seals $280M in Sequoia-Led Round

Fashionable inventory and cryptocurrency buying and selling app Robinhood has surpassed its financing targets by elevating $280 million in Sequence F funding at an $8.three billion valuation.

Publicly introduced Might 4, the Sequence F was led by enterprise capital agency Sequoia, alongside current and new buyers that included NEA, Ribbit Capital, 9Yards Capital and Uncommon Ventures.

Final month, Cointelegraph reported that Robinhood had ostensibly been searching for to lift $250 million at an approximate valuation of $Eight billion.

Alongside conventional equities and choices, the app’s commission-free crypto buying and selling service helps main cash resembling Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Money (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC), in addition to smaller-cap cryptocurrencies like Ethereum Basic (ETC) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Urge for food for buying and selling surged throughout March volatility

Robinhood’s elevate comes shortly after a sequence of high-profile outages on its platform this March — considered one of which purportedly made Robinhood merchants miss out on the most important one-day level achieve in the Dow Jones’ historical past.

The app has nonetheless seen report income development through the COVID-19 pandemic, rising from $20 million in March 2019 to $60 million March 2020.

In its Sequence F announcement yesterday, Robinhood stated it was “humbled that persons are turning to Robinhood” amid “difficult instances and market volatility.”

Up to now in 2020, the app has reportedly added over three million funded accounts; half of latest customers this 12 months are apparently first-time buyers.

The aftermath of the March logjam

On the finish of March, Robinhood confirmed it had been contacting customers affected by the month’s outages, pledging to reimburse them in {dollars} at a sum to be decided on a case-by-case foundation.

The corporate has declined to touch upon the overall variety of affected customers. It faces at the least one federal class lawsuit filed on behalf of a number of merchants following an outage in the beginning of March.