Roberto Palazuelos and the “dramatic” fight against a Mexican presenter who went viral

Mexican actor Roberto Palazuelos responded to ridicule from Eduardo Videgaray regarding his television program and reminded him of the alleged connection of his brother Luis, who was secretary of the Treasury and Public Credit of Mexico, with the corruption case starring Emilio Lozoya, former director from Pemex.

From the Instagram account of the comedy program “¡Qué importa!”, Presented by Eduardo Videgaray and José Ramón San Cristóbal “La Estaca”, a fragment of the television show in which Videgaray and Sofía Rivera Torres made fun of Palazuelos was shared , known as the Black Diamond.

Palazuelos has caused controversy since he offers to send personalized greetings to his followers in exchange for an economic payment of 2,500 pesos (about $ 114).

Although the crash may have gone unnoticed, the matter became a trend after the actor was upset and, through a video retuit, he wrote: “Tell (Luis) Videgaray that if he wants, I send him a greeting congratulating him on the next arrest warrant for his brother ”.

Recently, Eduardo Videgaray had defended his brother from Lozoya’s statements through Twitter.

Emilio Lozoya Austin presided over the company Petróleos Mexicanos between 2012 and 2016, he is currently testifying in court for several corruption cases and his version could link political personalities of the presidential mandate of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018).

Luis Videgaray was head of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit between 2012 and 2016, as well as Secretary of Foreign Relations between 2017 and 2018, and is related to this case of alleged corruption due to his close relationship with Lozoya.

According to what was leaked in the press, Lozoya, who was arrested in February in Spain, accepted the extradition to Mexico with the promise of revealing others involved in this plot, which would reduce his sentence.

Among them would be the same Peña Nieto and Luis Videgaray, who have been accused of allegedly bribing opposition legislators to approve in 2013 the energy reform that liberalized the sector.