Rob Lowe Sends Message Of Support To His Fellow Ohioians On Quarantine

April 5, 2020
2 Min Read

Rob Lowe could also be a former Ohio resident, however he hasn’t forgotten his roots.  On Sunday, Gov. Mike DeWine shared a message from Lowe on his Twitter web page.

“It’s time for us to remain in place, get to know our households,” Lowe mentioned. “You’re doing nearly as a lot of a service to your group because the courageous women and men first responders by simply staying put.”

Lowe is quarantined in California and mentioned he was watching Netflix’s Tiger King. “I like my Buckeye household a lot,” he mentioned.

The Ohio Division of Well being studies the state has 4,043 confirmed circumstances of coronavirus as of Sunday. 119 individuals have died, whereas 1,104 extra are hospitalized.

Lowe is at present showing on the TV sequence 9-1-1: Lonestar.

