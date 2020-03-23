For individuals who wish to uncover out about Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship timeline, correct proper right here it’s. That is every half a fan ought to uncover out about how the couple obtained to the place they’re.

Rob Kardashian has been the black sheep of the household ever since he gained all his weight and went into hiding after dwelling collectively collectively along with his sister Khloe and Lamar Odom, who was her husband on the time. The as shortly as outgoing brother used the darkness to recoil from public life, solely venturing out to lastly date Blac Chyna and have a toddler alongside collectively along with her.

Associated: North West Proves She’s Kanye West’s Daughter, Debuts Her Rap Expertise

THE START

Blac Chyna took to her Instagram in January 2016 to position up an image of some thriller man kissing her on the cheek. The actual individual had a mustache and wore a baseball cap, nonetheless his tattoos gave him away as Rob. The {{photograph}} has since been deleted from her internet net web page.

THE FAMILY DISSAPORVES

Not solely did Blac Chyna have a toddler with one totally different rapper named Tyga, nonetheless the same rapper furthermore began courting Rob’s youthful sister, Kylie Jenner. Kim Kardashian West was initially the one shut member of the family to Chyna, nonetheless the friendship appeared to fade away, just like Rob from most people eye.

IS THAT A PROMISE RING?

Blac Chyna as shortly as as quickly as additional took to her Instagram to garner love from her followers in February 2016 when she randomly began to position up quite a lot of image of her sporting a reasonably large diamond ring. Nonetheless Of us reported that they weren’t engaged.

HE LOVES HER MORE THAN CAKE

All by way of the same time because of the diamond ring debacle, Rob began to commit himself to a additional healthful way of life as he wished to woo his girlfriend. On the time sources near the household talked about that Rob had really fallen exhausting.

BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO

When March 2016 acquired proper right here alongside, Rob was attempting to defend their relationship after fairly just a few of their social media accounts had been deleted. He educated the retailers he wish to hold the main points of his personal life, appropriately, personal.

SHE SAID YES!

After sharing fairly just a few PDA and getting the Kardashian household onboard, Rob proposed to Blac Chyna after solely ten weeks of courting as soon as extra in April 2016. The ring was beautiful and 6 carats no loads a lot much less.

FIRST COMES LOVE THEN COMES MARRIAGE…

Then acquired proper right here the announcement in Might 2016 that the couple was going to be dad and mom to their first teenager collectively. The couple welcomed Dream Renee in November 2016.

CAMELOT FALLS

Blac Chyna’s Instagram account was hacked, and personal messages have been leaked concerning her dishonest on Rob. She confirmed the legitimacy of the messages and even accused Rob of being the hacker.

WEDDING BELLS

Regardless that the couple reconciled in January 2017, they later reveal that they’d canceled their plans to get married.

ROB LOSES HIS COOL

This earlier July, Rob posted three bare photos of his ex whereas accusing her of getting a drug and alcohol draw again.

CAN’T TOUCH THIS

On July 10, Blac Chyna acquired a short lived restraining order in opposition to Rob.

SETTLEMENT IS REACHED

On Sept. 15, 2017, the couple agreed to share custody of their daughter.

JUST KIDDING

Rob and Kylie Jenner filed a lawsuit on Sept. 27, 2017, in opposition to the mom of his teenager for allegedly attempting to choke him.

END IT ALREADY

As of as we talk, the couple stays to be separated nonetheless attempting to co-parent to the simplest of their means.

Subsequent: Kylie Jenner Returns For KUWTK Season 18

Present: Of us

90 Day Fiancé’s Geoffrey Offers Story Behind Uncommon Nipple Tattoos