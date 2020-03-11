RM Has A Fan In BTS Member Jungkook Who Calls Him During Map of the Soul: 7 V Live session

RM acquired in-depth about BTS’ latest album, Map of the Soul: 7 all through his V Live session. The chief of the BTS talked about each monitor on the album in vivid factor. He moreover talked about the work that went into making the album a actuality. RM spoke fondly about the totally different members of the BTS: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The V Live session acquired emotional when RM talked about the cancellation of the Seoul stay efficiency because of this of the Coronavirus outbreak. RM stated: “We prepared hundreds for it. There was quite a bit we would have liked to level out you.”

Nonetheless, the V Live session moreover revealed that BTS member Jungkook is a gigantic fan of the ‘Rap Monster’ RM. As RM was speaking about Taehyung, he acquired a reputation from Jungkook. Whereas the youngest member of the BTS apologised for calling in the middle of the V Live session, he wanted to let everyone know RM was “so cool.” In addition, Jungkook added that he was the V Live session much like the ARMY. “I wanted to say that I am watching hyung. You may be so cool,” Jungkook talked about of the BTS chief.

Rm went on to say that this was the first title he had acquired from Jungkook and that they should title each other further often. Jungkook revealed that he was on his means dwelling and was executed with capturing. Sooner than they disconnected the title, Jungkook had a quick message for the ARMY, “ARMY, I actually such as you. I’m moreover watching, let’s watch collectively.”

Watch the transient clip beneath:

JK often called RM JK: I merely wanted to say I’m watching it too!

RM: Jungkookss

JK: I’m moreover watching… ah Hyung! You’re so cool!

RM: All of a sudden?

JK: Yeah

RM: Jungkook-ah, I talked how cool you may be already, do try it out later

JK: No no no Hyung is cool! pic.twitter.com/Fg3n9UTOL1 — Soo Choi⁷💜 (@choi_bts2) March 10, 2020

ALSO READ: BTS Reacts To Their Cinematic Music Video For “ON”