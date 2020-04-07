Rival Joe Exotic Documentary Coming After Netflix’s Tiger King

A rival Joe Exotic documentary is coming after Netflix’s Tiger King. It’s been simply over two weeks because the weird, but fascinating true-crime sequence made its mark on Netflix viewers world wide, and its reputation seems set to proceed.

The sequence follows the efforts of Joe Exotic, aka Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, as he works to take care of his personal zoo, the Better Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. Exotic, in addition to his animal park, are a relentless supply of concern for animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who runs the non-profit animal sanctuary, Massive Cat Rescue. Because the animosity between the 2 reaches its peak, Exotic is arrested and imprisoned on a murder-for-hire scheme, which he deliberate to lastly eliminate Baskin. Ever since manufacturing completed on the Netflix sequence, there was appreciable push again from a number of of this system’s solid of characters. Baskin, specifically, has been vocal about her illustration within the sequence – particularly relating to the case involving her ex-husband, Don Lewis. And most just lately, Exotic’s inspiration for beginning his personal personal zoo, Doc Antle, additionally made statements towards the sequence.

With no small quantity of controversy surrounding Tiger King, it’s clear that extra tales have to be advised. As a result of that is the case, a brand new Tiger King documentary is already within the works. Investigation Discovery is getting ready a comply with as much as the hit sequence, entitled Investigating The Unusual World Of Joe Exotic. The ID manufacturing intends to disclose “secrets and techniques” that solely Joe Exotic is aware of and to delve deeper into the lifetime of Baskin. Mentioned ID president, Henry Schleiff:

“Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix’s Tiger King, however the hundreds of thousands of true crime followers world wide had been left wanting extra. ID is the right place to search out the inevitable sequel to this drama – that includes a lacking husband, a success man, and the unlawful enterprise of unique animals. It’s time to let the cat out of the bag and handle the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered.”

The brand new take a look at the world of Tiger King’s solid of characters will include beforehand unseen footage and delve extra deeply into who Jeff Lowe is, in addition to present nearer examinations of Exotic, Baskin, and Antle. This form of investigation will probably come as a welcome addition to Tiger King followers who’ve wished to know extra ever since Netflix launched the sequence. Whether or not or not Investigating The Unusual World Of Joe Exotic will proper the wrongs as claimed by the likes of Baskin or Antle, nonetheless, stays to be seen. From the very temporary snippet of knowledge that ID has offered about their new program, it does appear that this newest providing simply may need the alternative impact. A fuller exploration into their lives could be the very last thing that both Baskin or Antle need. At current, the ID Tiger King comply with up has no official launch date or trailer.

Most likely probably the most fascinating issues about Tiger King is the truth that a lot of what takes place within the sequence simply appears too weird to be true. There may be fact within the weird story, nonetheless, with extra truths very probably buried beneath the larger reveals. It seems this can be a story that isn’t going to go away any time quickly, and given the diploma of public curiosity in it, there’s likelihood that we will count on to be taught greater than ever about this system’s solid of characters. Whether or not or not what we in the end be taught from all that is entertaining will stay to be seen.

