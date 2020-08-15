Rival Bose earbuds to AirPods Pro peek out on YouTube

YouTube / Screenshot by David Carnoy / CNET



In March we wrote about the delay of the highly anticipated wireless headphones from Bose. At the time, a company spokesperson said “product development has taken longer than anticipated” and had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Earbuds 500 did not make their debut in 2019 and their launch was delayed to 2020. And on the other hand, the Noise-Canceling 700 Earbuds, Bose’s bet to rival the AirPods ProThey were going to come out this year, but they haven’t materialized either.

However, what appears to be an early version of the Noise-Canceling 700 Earbuds has mysteriously appeared on YouTube.

A Bose spokeswoman declined to comment on the YouTube video, saying it would share information about new products as soon as possible.

The box featured in the video, which was posted last week, has the letters FPO. This graphic means that it is not a final version and that it is printed only to reserve space. In fact, the words “Noise-Canceling 700 Earbuds” do not appear on the box, only “Bose QuietComfort Earbuds”. The interior of the box also has a glossy plastic, which does not appear to be a final version, as Bose usually has matte finishes; the manual pages were blank.

The back of the case has some specifications, but it is not known if they are precise. The battery life, according to these specifications, is six hours with two extra charges in the charging box, which can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C. It has transparency and noise cancellation mode.

Josh Quill, who posted the video on YouTube, doesn’t seem to have much information on the hearing aids. In responses to comments, he said he believed they were coming out in December and that he does not know how much they would cost. He didn’t say how he got the unit, but they look very similar to the illustrations that Bose has on their site.

We believe that the Earbuds 500 and Noise-Canceling 700 Earbuds will arrive before the holiday shopping season.

