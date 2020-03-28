NEWS

Rishi Kapoor Slammed By Netizens For Suggesting Government To Open Licensed Liquor Stores

March 28, 2020
Rishi Kapoor always grabs the headlines for being politically incorrect. These days he has been very loads energetic on social media urging of us to stay at home and protect social distancing. Everybody is aware of that our celebs are exhibiting their concern for the nation with their tweets nevertheless they have to be a bit conscious whereas tweeting or writing one factor on social media as they’re always beneath most people scrutiny.

The present tweets of Rishi have invited for trolls however as soon as extra. The actor tweeted, “Assume. Government must for sometime throughout the evening open all licensed liquor outlets. Don’t get me improper. Man will be at home solely what with all this despair, uncertainty spherical. Cops,medical medical doctors,civilians and so forth… need some launch. Black mein to advertise ho good day raha hai.”

Persevering with the above tweet, he wrote that state governments need the money from the excise.

One shopper known as him ‘mad’ whereas one wrote, “Assume previous it Rishi Ji. People don’t have and don’t get even elementary meals to survive. Watch the TV to know the underside actuality and to return out of your cucoon. What an immature suggestion. Absurd.”

A lot of days once more, Rishi Kapoor slammed netizens for asking him if he has stocked up alcohol because of lockdown. In that case, his latest tweets on suggesting to open the liquor shops contradict his earlier tweets.

What are your concepts on Rishi Kapoor’s tweets? Do inform us.

