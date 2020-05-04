Ripple Co-founder Jed McCaleb Sold 54 Million XRP in April

Analyzing identified wallets for Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb reveals he offered off not less than 54 million XRP between April 1-30.

In accordance with a Might 2 report by TheCryptoAssociate based mostly on information from McCaleb’s identified addresses, the Ripple co-founder seems to be liquidating his provide of tokens frequently. Information reveals that the pockets handle supposedly utilized by McCaleb to promote XRP obtained a median of 1.eight million tokens each day in April, totaling 54,215,405 XRP — $11.7 million on the time of press.

Billions of XRP left to promote

McCaleb is a key determine in cryptocurrency’s historical past, having created the Mt. Gox alternate and co-founded Stellar. He additionally co-founded OpenCoin in 2012, which later turned Ripple, and was allotted 9.5 billion XRP when the 100 billion provide was pre-mined.

This massive provide of cash has led to controversy surrounding McCaleb when he introduced his intention to promote his portion of XRP, a declaration that brought about the token worth to fall 40% inside 24 hours. He then negotiated a seven-year settlement with Ripple that restricted his month-to-month and annual gross sales of XRP.

As Cointelegraph has reported, the Stellar CTO nonetheless has billions of XRP tokens out there in his wallets — almost 4.7 billion as of February 2020. In response to issues as to how his conduct would possibly affect the XRP worth, McCaleb advised Cointelegraph that he has been promoting his XRP “at a gradual, regular price” and has no want to “negatively affect different corporations in this business.”