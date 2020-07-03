RIP Pau Donés: Artists and fans dismiss the leader of Jarabe de Palo

Getty Images



The Spanish musician Pau Donés, singer, guitarist and leader of the group Jarabe de Palo, died this Tuesday, June 9, at the age of 53, a victim of cancer.

The singer, according to El País de España, was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and died at his home in Valle de Arán, in Lérida, Catalonia.

“With him one of the most recognizable voices in the country disappears, as well as with a way of making songs with a kind simplicity, anchored in short phrases with an air of slogan that revealed his experience in the world of advertising,” he explains. The country.

The singer-songwriter is known worldwide for the hit “La flaca”, a 1997 single, but he also left several successful albums such as It depends (1998), Back and forth (2001) and beautiful (2003).

Artists such as Enrique Bunbury, Rosario Flores, Rubén Blades, Jorge Drexler, Molotov and Alejandro Sanz, among others, demonstrated on social networks, lamenting the death and remembering the quality and simplicity of the Spanish interpreter.

In fact, on Twitter, Pau Donés has been a trend throughout this June 9. Here are some reactions from artists and fans that can be read on this social network:

Bunbury

Alejandro Sanz

Pau, I don’t know what to say to your family. Because I find it hard to hold back tears, I imagine them. Thank you for the light you shed on your short but precious life and thank you for your friendship. A hug from the bottom of my soul to your family. Rest my friend. – Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) June 9, 2020

Rubén Blades

Rosario Flores

Jorge Drexler

You lived, like the one who knows,

with your back to flattery,

drinking in one gulp

the whole syrup bottle! # adiósPauDonés

(Dear brother, companion of so many. I adore you. I will miss you so much …!) Pic.twitter.com/nK6nk7jHVy — Jorge Drexler (@drexlerjorge) June 9, 2020

Aleks Syntek

India Martinez

What you give me

is much more than I ask,

everything you give me

is what I need now.

What you give me

I don’t think I deserve it,

for everything you give

I will always be grateful to you. (Dep Pau Donés, sad farewell🙏🏽) pic.twitter.com/YlYda8MIus — India Martínez (@IndiaMartinez) June 9, 2020

Molotov

beautiful

Good vibes

Regardless of whether you liked Jarabe de Palo, what a good vibe Pau Donés transmitted, right? It was like the sunsets or the photos of puppies: you couldn’t help but smile at him. – Pablo Rendón (@pagusrendon) June 9, 2020