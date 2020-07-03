RIP Pau Donés: Artists and fans dismiss the leader of Jarabe de Palo

The Spanish musician Pau Donés, singer, guitarist and leader of the group Jarabe de Palo, died this Tuesday, June 9, at the age of 53, a victim of cancer.
The singer, according to El País de España, was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and died at his home in Valle de Arán, in Lérida, Catalonia.
“With him one of the most recognizable voices in the country disappears, as well as with a way of making songs with a kind simplicity, anchored in short phrases with an air of slogan that revealed his experience in the world of advertising,” he explains. The country.
The singer-songwriter is known worldwide for the hit “La flaca”, a 1997 single, but he also left several successful albums such as It depends (1998), Back and forth (2001) and beautiful (2003).
Artists such as Enrique Bunbury, Rosario Flores, Rubén Blades, Jorge Drexler, Molotov and Alejandro Sanz, among others, demonstrated on social networks, lamenting the death and remembering the quality and simplicity of the Spanish interpreter.
In fact, on Twitter, Pau Donés has been a trend throughout this June 9. Here are some reactions from artists and fans that can be read on this social network:
