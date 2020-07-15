RIP Google Play Music. Move your music to YouTube Music in one step

YouTube Music



It’s official: Google Play Music it will disappear forever sometime this year. In anticipation of this, YouTube Music revealed on Tuesday, May 12 a new tool to transfer all your library, profile and playlists from the service of streaming from Google to the revamped YouTube Music, with just a tap. YouTube Music It’s also getting some new features that can make it a bigger competitor to streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

Google has not said exactly when its service will disappear. streaming music, although we’ve been waiting for it to happen for over a year. For now, users will have access to both services, giving them time to move their music and get used to the YouTube Music interface. You’ll get plenty of notifications before Google Play Music finally comes to an end, Google said Tuesday in a blog post.

As of last year, YouTube Music and Premium had 20 million paid subscribers. Where YouTube Music stands out from its competitors is in its deep integration with your YouTube and Google profiles, which translates into better recommendations for you, the companies say. Since many people use YouTube to discover music, the Music app tracks your video searches and determines what you might want to hear next.



Playing:

Watch this:

Tricks to take advantage of YouTube Music

2:53



Move your music from Google Play Music to YouTube Music

Google Spain



1. Download the YouTube Music app, on iOS or Android. (Or do it on a desktop computer by going to music.youtube.com/transfer and click transfer.)

2. You will see a transfer button at the top of the screen in both Google Play Music and YouTube Music. Touch it from any app, and your uploads, purchases, songs and albums added, personal and subscribed playlists, likes and dislikes, selected stations and preferences of personal tastes will begin to move from Google Play Music to YouTube Music.

3. Depending on the amount of music in your library, moving can take a few hours. In the meantime, you can close the app and use your phone, and reopen it to track progress if you want. You will receive a notification and an email when the transfer of your music library is complete.

4. Open YouTube Music and search for your music in the Library and updated recommendations tab.

If you listen to podcasts on Google Play Music, you can also transfer your subscriptions and episode progress to Google Podcasts by visiting this website.

YouTube Music



What’s up with YouTube Music?

YouTube Music works through an application and a Web player, which offers more than 50 million official tracks, albums, live performances and remixes, among other things.

YouTube Music



YouTube recently added several new features, supposedly based on user requests:

Creation of playlists: playlists can now hold up to 5,000 songs (instead of 1,000 before). You can also do a quick search from a playlist to add a new song and add music videos to the playlists along with the songs. Google Play Music stations are now on YouTube Music as playlists, and you can search through your tracks.

playlists can now hold up to 5,000 songs (instead of 1,000 before). You can also do a quick search from a playlist to add a new song and add music videos to the playlists along with the songs. Google Play Music stations are now on YouTube Music as playlists, and you can search through your tracks. Loads: Listen to the music you’ve uploaded and purchased from Google Play Music, after transferring, or add up to 100,000 personal tracks to your YouTube Music library (Google Play Music only allowed 50,000).

Listen to the music you’ve uploaded and purchased from Google Play Music, after transferring, or add up to 100,000 personal tracks to your YouTube Music library (Google Play Music only allowed 50,000). Listen offline : Paying members can download any song, playlist, or music video, or let a smart download feature (available on Android only for now) do it for you.

: Paying members can download any song, playlist, or music video, or let a smart download feature (available on Android only for now) do it for you. Explore tab: A new Explore tab offers songs and tracks to discover, including new music or playlists by genre and other criteria.

Another cool feature: switch to the lyrics of a song while listening to get ready for karaoke, or its music video, which plays in real time with the song.

How much does it cost to move to YouTube Music?

Right now, the price is the same between Google Play Music and YouTube Music. You can listen to a free version of YouTube Music (with ads) or pay YouTube Music Premium for $ 9.99 a month, which includes background listening, downloads and an ad-free experience. You can also subscribe to YouTube Premium to get those benefits across YouTube, for $ 11.99 a month.

Members of Google Play Music Unlimited will automatically be transferred to the equivalent level of YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium based on their current subscription, at the same price.

With the collaboration of Laura Martínez.