Ring Fit Adventure Needs A Majora’s Mask-Style Sequel

April 9, 2020
James Ashley
Nintendo’s return to health gaming, 2019’s Ring Fit Adventure, delivers a enjoyable approach to push oneself with efficient workout routines, but it surely feels at instances like its aesthetic does not match its problem. Ring Fit Adventure wants a darker, extra severe sequel, within the type of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Masks.

Regardless of its initially odd-seeming idea (and terrifyingly stiff reveal trailer presenters), Ring Fit Adventure turned out to be a surprisingly nice sport. The Change exercise RPG makes use of a novel peripheral referred to as the Ring-Con to offer resistance for varied workout routines, that are used to ship blows to enemies in turn-based battles. Jogging sections between the fights present a stable cardio exercise on high of the resistance coaching, and extra modes permit gamers to construct their health in a wide range of methods.

Your complete expertise is coated in a splendidly colourful artwork type. It is a wonderful sport, with an virtually Breath of the Wild-like softness to its lighting and a few very fairly landscapes. However this may occasionally not have been the perfect aesthetic for its gameplay.

Why Ring Fit Adventure’s Sequel Ought to Go Darker

Ring Fit Adventure Screenshots

As a result of Ring Fit Adventure depends on precise bodily exertion to deal injury to enemies, battles can really feel far more intense than in different video games. That is very true when gamers are locked in one-on-one duels with Dragaux, Ring Fit Adventure’s body-building, winged demon antagonist. Because the participant performs workout routines and experiences ache in actual life, it will possibly virtually really feel insulting to see Dragaux’s huge, cartoonish face, smiling smugly and shrugging off blows like they’re nothing. This might arguably add to gamers’ motivation to take him down, however because the in-game companion, Ring, shouts way-too-enthusiastic encouragement and Dragaux continues grinning, it will possibly additionally really feel a bit like the sport is mocking gamers’ ache.

The answer to this drawback is clearly not one thing overly darkish. It is an train sport, in spite of everything – if it was as gory and miserable as Darkish Souls, it might simply really feel foolish. However Ring Fit Adventure’s sequel might simply stroll a line between colourful and severe. Majora’s Masks did precisely that years in the past, introducing gamers to a solid of fascinating, artistic characters and ideas, all set in a world on the sting of sure doom. It retained humor and a plucky sense of journey, but it surely additionally took its world and gamers’ relation to it significantly.

Utilizing the ability of stomach crunches to take down one thing like Majora’s Masks’s evil angler fish boss, Gyorg, or its armored Iron Knuckle enemies would really feel infinitely extra satisfying than doing so to a buff, goofy dragon-man. Maybe this might merely be carried out with a texture pack DLC slightly than a full sequel, however it might work greatest if “Ring Fit Adventure 2” was constructed from scratch to take its premise extra significantly, whereas nonetheless sustaining a novel shade and magnificence of its personal.

Ring Fit Adventure launched for Nintendo Change on October 18, 2019.

