Ring Announces Video Doorbell 3 and New Chimes

Ring



Ring, Amazon’s smart home division, announced the new Ring Video Doorbell 3 smart doorbell on Wednesday, March 11.

The new doorbell comes in two versions, the Doorbell 3 and the Doorbell 3 Plus, which are already on pre-sale for $ 199 and $ 299, respectively. Smart doorbells can now be reserved in the United States. The stamp will arrive in Mexico in June for a price to be confirmed.

These new smart doorbells have slight design changes from the previous model, but the real changes are on the inside, for example a feature called Privacy Zone that allows users to hide an area of ​​the field of vision that they do not want to be recorded. . The Doorbell 3 Plus model also has a function called Pre-Roll and consists of recording four seconds before motion detection.

Doorbell 3 doorbells are powered by a battery that has to be recharged, an important point to consider. The Doorbell 3 feature dual band (2.4Ghz and 5GHz) and its compatibility with Alexa allows users to ask the virtual assistant to show the doorbell screen or answer the doorbell and start talking to the person.

Ring also announced two new alarms Chime and Chime Pro for listening to notifications from other Ring devices at home. Both Chimes include a Wi-Fi signal extender. Chimes sound when a Ring doorbell or camera detects motion.