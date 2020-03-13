Ridley Scott Film ‘The Last Duel’ Goes On Hiatus Over Coronavirus; Ireland Shoot Postponed

EXCLUSIVE: Swords down! The Ridley Scott-directed 20th Century Studios interval epic The Last Duel has been placed on “indefinite hiatus,” days earlier than capturing was to start in Ireland. Sources mentioned the solid has been instructed all this, and it’s unclear when manufacturing will start on a movie that had been slated for Christmas Day launch by Disney with a global rollout January 8.

They hope to maintain that date; Scott is leaping proper into the modifying room to assemble the one-hour-plus quantity of the movie he shot over four 1/2 weeks. This doubtless presages different strikes from film productions world wide which can be being impacted by the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.

Most lately, after the federal government of Prague closed faculties and positioned different restrictions on occasion and journey, the Disney+ sequence The Falcon and The Winter Soldier from Marvel has shut down manufacturing there.

The Last Duel stars Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck. Based mostly on Eric Jager’s novel, the script is by Damon, Affleck and Nicole Holofcener. The movie has been capturing proper alongside in France, earlier than the deliberate transfer to Ireland.

Damon and Driver play greatest pals, the Norman knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques Le Gris. The previous goes to warfare and returns to accuse Le Gris of raping his spouse, Marguerite. Nobody will consider the girl, and the soldier appeals to King Charles VI of France to undo a choice handed down by Rely Pierre d’Anencon, which favored Le Gris. The choice is that the 2 males combat a duel to the dying. The one left alive can be declared the winner as an indication of God’s will. And if de Carrouges loses, his spouse might be burned on the stake for punishment for her false accusation.

The Last Duel is produced by Scott, Holofcener, Kevin J. Walsh and Jennifer Fox. Govt producers are Affleck, Damon, Madison Ainley, Kevin Halloran and Drew Vinton.