Ricky Martin raises his family future in LGBTQ magazine

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin graces the latest cover of the LGBTQ community magazine Out Magazine on Tuesday, the content of which includes an interview in which the artist recounts his family plan for the future and his musical experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. .

“Ricky Martin, the revolution” is the title of the interview published today on social platforms, which includes a variety of photographs in which the singer appears alone, with different changes of clothes from well-known couturiers, and accompanied by her husband , the plastic artist Jwan Yosef.

Regarding his family, made up of twins Valentino and Matteo, born in 2008, and Lucía and Renn, two and one year old, respectively, Martin said he does not rule out expanding it in the near future.

“There are moments when I want ten more, and then there are those mornings when everyone cries and I say ‘Okay, maybe all six of us are fine,'” the artist revealed in the interview carried out at his residence in Los Angeles (USA).

“I would love to have many grandchildren in the future and have a full family every Sunday, but you know, we have to see what happens,” added the 48-year-old singer to the publication, whose content highlights news, fashion stories, styles of life and entertainment of personalities of the LGBTQ community.

“I became a father at 35, but it is not the same when you are 48,” clarified the Latin pop star. “You need to have energy! And I am strong, believe me, I am healthy, I carry babies at the same time, I carry the car and backpack, but it is too much, it is a great responsibility ”, he admitted.

In the interview, Martin also addresses the stoppage of his concert tour last February in Puerto Rico, the anxiety that initially caused him social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his new albums “Pausa” and “Play”, his life during his quarantine, the beginnings of his musical career and his philanthropic work, whose mission is to educate and prevent human trafficking.

The singer, on stage since his preadolescence, spoke about the shock represented by the confinement in containment by COVID-19, which paralyzed the world tour that had begun in February in Puerto Rico.

“I always thought that I was going to be able to do this as long as I wanted, even if I looked ridiculous on stage at 70 with a cane, it was my choice,” he said.

However, the conflicting emotions were channeled through music. She turned the album that was on the agenda, “Movimiento” -as she called her tour- into two EPs, “Pausa y Play”.