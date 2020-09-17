Rick and Morty: New promo sparks rumors about the return of the series

It lasts just 15 seconds but generated 107,500 views in just two hours. This is the new promo for the animated series Rick and Morty, whose expected fourth season was released in November 2019 but of which five episodes remain to be broadcast, which the Adult Swim channel promised to broadcast in 2020 but does not yet have a release date.

The promo, broadcast on the count of Rick and Morty and Twitter, it is not even animated in the style of the show and it is incomprehensible. The caption of the tweet reads “Rick’s Game”, and the images show Morty’s character overcoming various obstacles until he dies and it is revealed that it was all a video game played by clones of Rick himself.

As the narrator of the trailer for season 4 of the show announced: “Half the season you deserve, the whole season you could produce.”

Hopefully the arrival of this new promo means that Adult Swim is about to reveal the arrival date of the remaining episodes of the fourth season.

