Rick and Morty beat up an alien in new season 4 teaser

The last time we saw Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty, they were both inadvertently starting a war on the planet of snakes. That episode, the fifth of season 4, aired in December 2019. And despite the appearance of a new teaser by Adult Swim, which you can enjoy in the lower paragraph, the release date of the next five new episodes of Rick and morty still unknown.

At least Rick is having fun, transforming himself and Morty into a huge robot that beats up an alien. The video pays tribute to the series Super sentai, a Japanese group of superheroes that appeared on multiple television shows from the 1970s of the last century, and later served as inspiration for the Power Rangers.

Paper Panther and Titmouse Animation studios are behind this video, in which they used the animation technique stop-motion. This is not the first teaser for Rick and morty using a different style of animation – Another video from February 2020 showed Rick torturing Morty in a video game

Since so many people have been isolated in their homes by the COVID-19, there is a possibility that we will see soon the next episodes of Rick and morty. Meanwhile, at CNET en Español we have produced lists of films and series that they can do more bearable confinement.

