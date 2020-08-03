Rick and Morty 4 surprises with online mini-episode debut

Adult Swim



Before Rick and Morty Come back to complete the second part of its fourth season, the Adult Swim channel released a five-minute mini-episode, created in the anime style of Japan. Check out this awesome video, broadcast on the Adult Swim channel on YouTube over the weekend.

This animated short film, titled Samurai & Shogun (Rick and Morty), was created by Japanese animation studio Studio Deen, with Yohei Tadano voicing Rick WTM72 – including the occasional belching from time to time – and Keisuke Chiba voicing Shogun Morty.

“Yes, we spent a year completing this short anime from Rick and Morty in the style of the saga Lone Wolf & Cub for you guys, “Jason DeMarco, co-creator of the Adult Swim anime programming block Toonami, tweeted, referring to the manga. Lone Wolf and Cub about an executioner and his 3-year-old son. Writing note: This manga also inspired the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda bounty hunter relationship in the series. The Mandalorian.

“Here it is, I hope you like it! Don’t tell me we didn’t have fun!”

Yeah so we spent a year putting together a five minute Rick and Morty Lone Wolf & Cub anime short for you guys. Here it is, hope you dig it! Don’t tell me we don’t have the most fun! https://t.co/iOgNzoO4bd — SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) March 29, 2020

An important fact: Wait until the end credits if you want to hear a darker and more melancholic version of the usual melody that is heard at the end of each chapter.

The first five episodes of season 4 of Rick and Morty aired last December, but it is still unknown when Adult Swim will release the remaining five episodes.

To keep fans satisfied, the channel has broadcast brief animations of Rick and Morty in different animation styles, from a videogame up to short on stop motion.

But this new short film is so good that it could almost be considered an episode of the show.